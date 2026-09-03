Court raps Flipkart over substandard toys: ‘Admit mistake, go ahead with life’

The Karnataka High Court pulled up Flipkart on Thursday for selling toys not conforming to Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms after the e-commerce company challenged a Rs 5 lakh penalty the Central Consumer Protection Authority imposed on it.

“Everybody goes on the website believing that you have done due diligence and you have verified who the seller is and the trust gets built on it. These are toys which children will use, and infants will put in their mouths. If your plastic is not that good, the impact is huge,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said.

Senior advocate Vikram Huilgol, appearing for Flipkart, argued that the authority’s August 19 order did not accuse the company of any overt false representation and that the challenge was limited to the penalty. “The entire case is that toys sold on the platform did not have all the disclaimers. It does not amount to unfair trade practice. At most, it would be a violation of provisions under the BIS Act,” he submitted.