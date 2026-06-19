Man orders 2 Redmi phones from Flipkart, gets only 1, wins Rs 50,000 payout

Despite requests made by the complainant, Flipkart and the seller, Arna Ventures, refused to deliver the second phone. (File photo)

Granting relief to a man who had ordered two Redmi 12 smartphones but had only received one, the Una Consumer Court, Himachal Pradesh, ordered Flikpart and the seller to either deliver the other handset or refund its invoice price of Rs 8,328 with 9 per cent interest and an additional Rs 50,000 payout as compensation for mental agony and litigation costs.

President D R Thakur and members Minakshi Rana and Anoop Kumar observed that despite requests made to Flipkart and the seller, they refused to deliver the second Redmi mobile, causing mental tension and pecuniary loss to the complainant.

“It has been proved by complainant that he had ordered two mobile handsets from opposite parties, but only one mobile handset was received by him on 16-11-2023. It has been proved that the second mobile handset of Rs 8,328 was not received by the complainant,” the June 1 order noted.