Passengers miss flight after timing change ‘sent to wrong email’, win Rs 1.8 lakh payout

The District Consumer Commission in New Delhi recently directed an airline and a travel agency to pay Rs 1.8 lakh after two passengers were denied boarding on a London-Delhi flight following a change in its departure time that was allegedly communicated to an incorrect email address.

President Poonam Chaudhry and member Shekhar Chandra, directed the airline to refund Rs 30,500 spent by the passengers on fresh tickets and ordered both the airline and the travel agency to pay Rs 50,000 each to the two complainants as compensation for mental agony and harassment. The parties were also directed to pay Rs 25,000 each towards litigation expenses.

“The correct email address was known to both OPs. It was obligatory and mandatory for the OPs to notify the complainants in a timely manner of any change in the flight schedule,” the commission observed.

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Denied boarding after flight rescheduled

According to the complaint, the complainants had booked tickets through the travel agency for travel between Delhi and London. Their return journey was originally scheduled to depart London at 11:45 am. The complainants said they reached the airport at 9:43 am and reported at the airline’s counter within the permissible time. However, they were allegedly denied boarding passes on the ground that they had arrived late, as the flight had been rescheduled to 10:45 am.

The passengers claimed that they were particularly concerned about remaining in the UK beyond the six-month period permitted under their tourist visa. They therefore purchased fresh tickets to return to India before the expiry of their permitted stay.

After returning to India, the complainants found that the email informing them about the change in flight timing had allegedly been sent to incorrect email address.

The airline denied the liability arguing that the complainants had booked the ticket through the travel agency and that it had no control over the third party displaying/providing false information. The travel agency, on the other hand, argued that it had no control over the airline’s flight operations and denied responsibility for the alleged deficiency.

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On examining the evidence the commission found that the important information regarding the flight rescheduling was not communicated to the complainants. It found that the correct email address were known to both airlines and the travel agency. “The complainants suffered due to the OPs’ error, they were forced to purchase new air tickets at exorbitant prices, return from the airport, and make their own arrangements for an unexpected overstay abroad,” the order read.

Observing that the misconduct by the opposite parties cannot be taken lightly, the commission awarded the compensation and refund to the complainants.

Takeaway

This order highlights that airlines and travel agents cannot escape responsibility by blaming each other when both are involved in communicating ticket and schedule information to passengers.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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