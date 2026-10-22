Flight booked for South Africa honeymoon cancelled ‘months ago’, couple wins Rs 63,000

An Uttarakhand consumer commission has directed an online travel booking platform to pay Rs 62,800 to a consumer after finding it deficient in service for failing to inform him that flights on his booked route from Zanzibar to Johannesburg had been suspended for months. The consumer discovered the disruption only on reaching the airport, forcing him to book replacement tickets at a higher cost for his honeymoon trip to South Africa.

A bench of president Gagan Kumar Gupta and members Ranjana Goyal and Amresh Rawat of the Haridwar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission noted that the online travel booking platform cannot escape liability as an intermediary platform, saying it acted only as a facilitator between the complainant and the airline.

“The opposite party (online platform) had enough time to inform the complainant about the closed air route, as the flight operations on the said air route were closed for three to four months, but they did not inform. This action of the opposite party caused great mental agony and financial burden, for which the opposite party is solely responsible,” the October 3 order reads.

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The commission held that the intermediary also has a responsibility to inform the consumer about the airline before travel because he purchased the ticket from their online portal. “It is clear that the opposite party, despite having sufficient time, was negligent in failing to inform the complainant that the flight in question was not operational, thereby causing a deficiency in service towards the complainant,” the commission ruled.

Flights suspended without prior notice

The complainant had booked two air tickets for himself and his wife from Zanzibar to Johannesburg, via Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, through the online travel platform for travel scheduled in December, 2019.

According to the complaint filed before the commission, the complainant discovered upon reaching the airport that flights on the route had not been operating for the previous three to four months. He alleged that the travel booking platform had failed to inform him about the suspension despite having sufficient time to do so.

With his 10-day South Africa honeymoon tour dependent on the journey, the complainant was forced to book alternative tickets at the last minute, spending an additional Rs 51,150. He also alleged that the disruption caused him considerable mental distress and financial loss. The complainant sought a refund, compensation for mental and physical distress, and litigation expenses.

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The online travel booking platform denied liability, arguing that it functioned only as an intermediary between customers and airlines and that responsibility for flight cancellations and refunds rested with the airline. It also claimed that the airline had approved a refund of Rs 36,370, of which Rs 18,011 was paid to the complainant after deducting cashback benefits.

Platform had time to inform: Order

The commission observed that the complainant had booked the air tickets on July 13, 2019, for travel on December 11, 2019. Since flights on the route had reportedly been suspended for three to four months, the online travel booking platform had sufficient time to inform the complainant about the disruption.

“The service provider/intermediary could have obtained complete information about the situation, but failed to communicate it to the complainant/consumer online. As a result, the complainant suffered severe inconvenience. Thus, the opposite party was negligent in discharging its duties and responsibilities,” it held.

The commission rejected the platform’s argument that responsibility for the refund rested entirely with the airline. It observed that the company could be held responsible for delays or inconvenience in processing refunds under its agreement with consumers.

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It noted that the complainant learnt at the airport that flights on the route had not operated for months, causing severe mental distress and financial loss because he had to book replacement tickets at a higher price.

Takeaway

The judgment reinforces that online travel platforms cannot evade responsibility by claiming to be mere intermediaries. They must inform consumers about known flight disruptions when they have sufficient time, and may be held liable for service deficiencies causing financial loss and mental distress.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Uttarakhand helpline: 1800-180-4188) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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