Flight cancellation ‘disrupts’ Kerala couple’s anniversary trip, wins Rs 40,000 from airline

A Kerala couple has been awarded Rs 40,000 by a consumer commission after their plans to celebrate their second wedding anniversary with a vacation to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were disrupted by the cancellation of their Chennai–Port Blair flight without prior intimation in 2025.

President Vinay Menon V, along with members Vidya A and Krishnankutty N K, while hearing the complaint, found that the airline had processed a refund of Rs 14,062 to the booking platform within five days of the scheduled travel date. It had also offered the couple compensation of only Rs 5,400, instead of Rs 10,000 payable under the applicable DGCA guidelines. The couple denied the said compensation.

“The offer of a lower compensation amount is to be treated as deficiency in service on the part of the 1st opposite party (airline). Hence, the complainant is to be compensated for the same,” the October 27 order read.

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No intimation of flight cancellation

The couple claimed that they planned a vacation and celebration of their second wedding anniversary at Andaman and Nicobar Islands and booked two economy class tickets from a booking platform for their travel from Chennai to Port Blair in December 2025. They allegedly paid Rs 13,710 for the flight tickets.

The couple completed web check-in two days before the scheduled flight and arrived at Chennai airport ahead of their scheduled departure. However, after reaching the departure gate, they were allegedly informed that the flight had been cancelled.

The allegation of the couple was that the cancellation of the flight was not informed to them earlier by way of SMS, email or any other mode of correspondence. Even after reaching the airport, the ground staff of the airline did not inform them about the cancellation, and they claimed that they lost the opportunity to plan their journey with other airlines on the same day.

The couple claimed that after repeated follow-up, the airline refunded the airfare of Rs 13,710 seven days after the expected departure date, so there was an inordinate delay in passing on the refund amount.

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The couple also mentioned that later the airline addressed an email to the wife requesting to fill out a form to avail compensation of Rs 5,400 as per DGCA guidelines. However, the couple allegedly declined to accept the same as the said compensation did not address the serious inconvenience, financial losses and mental agony suffered by them.

Aggrieved, the couple moved the commission alleging deficiency in service on the part of the airline. The couple was represented through advocate Vishnu Vijayan.

Airline’s defence

The airline submitted that the flight was cancelled due to events beyond its control. It added that the circumstances arose due to factors inherent in aviation operations, including regulatory and logistical constraints, and were not deliberate and denied any deficiency in service on its part. The airline maintained that it has acted in accordance with applicable protocols and industry standards, with passenger safety and operational integrity remaining the foremost priority.

It further added that three days after the expected departure date, the airline refunded the full fare of Rs 14,062 to the booking platform through which the couple booked the flight tickets.

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‘Insufficient compensation’

The commission found that the airline had processed the refund of Rs 14,062 within five days of the scheduled travel date and, therefore, there was no evidence of an inordinate delay on its part.

It noted that although the couple claimed to have received the refund only after 11 days of travel date, they had not produced evidence to establish the date on which the amount was credited to them. “Hence, it is not clear whether there was delay on the part of the second opposite party (booking platform) in passing on the refund to the complainant,” it said.

However, the commission found that the airline had offered inadequate compensation. It noted that the flight had a block time of two hours and 10 minutes, for which the compensation payable under the DGCA guidelines was Rs 10,000. It also observed that the airline had not properly explained why it had offered only Rs 5,400.

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that an airline cannot avoid its obligation to compensate passengers under DGCA guidelines by offering a lower amount.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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