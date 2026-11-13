Flight booking changed without notice: Airline, travel site to pay man Rs 1.95 lakh

A man has won Rs 1.95 lakh because the Visakhapatnam District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission held a travel website and an airline guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices for changing the passenger’s original flight timings without his consent.

President Gudla Tanuja and members Varri Krishna Murthy were hearing a complaint filed by a man seeking compensation for a round trip that he had booked through a travel website, but was not able to go on the trip because his flight itinerary was changed without his consent.

“The 3rd opposite party (the airline) made some modifications to the original itinerary on May 26, 2024 in altering the complainant’s (the man’s) journey, and, based on the 3rd opposite party’s modification, the 1st and 2nd opposite parties (the travel website) have unilaterally cancelled the original booking and issued entirely a new itinerary on June 4, 2024, without the consent/approval of the complainant,” the October 31 order read.

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The man claimed that he and his friend had booked a round-trip through a travel website, and according to his itinerary, the man and his friends were supposed to travel on September 4, 2024, from Delhi to New York, then to Miami, followed by Quito, then back to Miami and again to New York, and return to Delhi on September 11, 2024.

The man alleged that the travel website changed the schedule of the booked flight tickets and that he had to call the website to inform them that the changed schedule would not be of any use to him. The man stated that he then requested the website to cancel the tickets and refund his money without any deductions, since he never sought any changes.

The man contended that the travel website kept on sending messages to him that the change of itinerary was sought by him even though the change was a result of alterations done by the airlines. Ultimately, the man’s refund was rejected by the website even though the booking was under a zero cancellation policy.

‘Itinerary changed’

Advocate Aspana Srinivasa Rao, appearing for the travel website, submitted that after a confirmed ticket was given by the website to the man, some schedule changes were made by the airlines which were beyond the website’s control and consequently the Miami to Quito flight was cancelled.

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The counsel argued that the man then contacted the website to discuss alternate travel arrangements, and an alternate schedule was made at the man’s request. The counsel stated that the man then approached the website asking for a refund, but the same was denied by the airline due to their policy.

The counsel contended that a zero cancellation policy was purchased by the man, as per which the policy would not be applicable in the event the airline rescheduled the flight from the original scheduled time.

Advocates Gnani Vivek Karra and Latika Deo, appearing for the airline, argued that the airline had made the schedule changes well in advance of the travel date and caused no material impact on the man’s trip. The counsel stated that the website on its own cancelled the original booking and issued an entirely new itinerary.

The counsel also submitted that the airline did not process cancellations or refunds directly where the booking was done by a third-party travel agent and that Rs 14,545 was refunded by the airline to the travel website and it was their responsibility to transfer the refunded money to the consumer.

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The counsel also stated that because the man and his friends did not check in for the first flight, they were marked as no-shows and that it was a globally accepted airline practice that if a passenger fails to board the first flight of an itinerary, all the subsequent flights are automatically cancelled.

‘Stoic silence’

The consumer commission noted that the travel website had given no reply to the contention of the man that they had never sought his consent for changing the schedule of the trip and that the website’s “stoic silence” could be seen as that they had accepted the allegations made by the man.

Observing that the website had admitted to implementing a new itinerary even though it didn’t get the man’s consent, the consumer commission said that “the parties have unilaterally decided to change the itinerary/travel plan in a hurry without the consent of the complainant (the man), which goes to say that a prudent intermediary ought not to have initiated an alternative travel plan/alternative itinerary without any written consent from the complainant.”

Accordingly, the district commission held the travel website and the airline liable for deficiency of service and unfair trade practice for making modifications to the original itinerary without the consent of the man and directed them to refund Rs 1.55 lakh to him along with a compensation of Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

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Takeaway

The ruling establishes the obligation of travel websites and airlines to ensure proper services to the consumers and that the concerns of the consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 1800-11-4000) and union territories or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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