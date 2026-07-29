Travel firm ‘denies’ refund as son’s accident derails Singapore trip, family wins Rs 86,000

The Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed MakeMyTrip to refund Rs 76,000 with interest and pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation and litigation costs to a Bengaluru man whose 2017 family holiday to Singapore was cancelled after his son met with an accident.

Judicial member Ravi Shankar and member Sunita C Bagewadi were hearing an appeal filed by MakeMyTrip India Private Limited against an April 3, 2019 order of the Bengaluru district consumer commission, which had directed the travel company to refund the advance amount with interest, compensation and litigation costs.

“The said cancellation was made for bona fide reason; hence the appellant is liable for refund of the entire advance amount paid… No arrangement was made as soon as the advance amount was paid. Therefore, the complainant is entitled to a refund of the advance amount,” the commission said on July 27, dismissing the appeal.

The dispute arose after the complainant paid Rs 76,000 as advance for a Rs 2,90,808 Singapore tour package for four family members, scheduled between September 27 and October 3, 2017. The family cancelled the trip after their son met with an accident on September 1, 2017, but the company deducted 20 per cent of the tour package amount instead of refunding the advance, prompting the consumer to approach the district commission.

Holiday package, accident

According to the complaint, the man paid the advance amount of Rs 76,000 on July 8, 2017, towards the Singapore holiday package. The balance amount had not been paid when the unforeseen accident involving his son made it impossible for the family to travel as planned. He then requested cancellation of the tour package and sought a refund of the advance amount.

The company, however, declined to refund the entire advance amount and instead forfeited 20 per cent of the tour package amount. Aggrieved by the decision, the complainant approached the district consumer commission alleging deficiency in service.

Allowing the complaint. the district commission directed MakeMyTrip to refund Rs 76,000 along with interest at 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the complaint until realisation. The commission also awarded Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses. Challenging the order, the travel company filed an appeal before the Karnataka State Consumer Commission.

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No reason to interfere

While examining the appeal, the state commission noted that the complainant had paid only the advance amount and not the entire package cost. It further observed that after receiving the advance, the travel company had not made any booking or package arrangement and that the tickets had not been purchased. Since the cancellation was for a bona fide reason and no such arrangements had been made, the company was liable to refund the entire advance amount, the commission held.

“The District Commission, after appreciating the facts and circumstances of the case, had allowed the complaint and directed the appellant to refund the advance amount. Therefore, the order passed by the District Commission is in accordance with law. No irregularity was noticed in the order passed by the District Commission and also no interference required,” the state commission said.

Finding no infirmity in the district commission’s order, the state forum dismissed the appeal, confirmed the refund, interest, compensation and litigation costs awarded to the complainant, and directed that the amount deposited in the appeal be transmitted to the district commission for disbursal to the complainant.

Takeaway

A travel company cannot automatically retain your advance if you cancel a trip because of a genuine emergency, especially when it has not yet made bookings or incurred expenses. If a refund is refused without justification, consumers can approach a consumer commission for relief, including a refund, interest, compensation and litigation costs.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Punjab: 0800-22577) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.