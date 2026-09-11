Fired over ‘fake’ certificates, Central Bank workers win relief from Orissa High Court

The petitioners were working as Safai Karmachari-cum-Sub Staff on daily-wage basis at different branches of the Central Bank of India. (AI-generated Image)

The Orissa High Court set aside the dismissal of safai karmacharis of the Central Bank of India (CBI) and directed the authority to reconsider the punishment, excluding dismissal, removal, or compulsory retirement, taking into account their education and social status and the loss of livelihood they suffered after being dismissed in 2016.

Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy was dealing with a plea of safai karmacharis-cum-sub staff of the bank, who had been dismissed from service after disciplinary proceedings found them guilty of submitting allegedly false/forged educational certificates to secure regular appointments in 2012.

“This court is inclined to pass such an order, taking into account the education and social status of the petitioners and the loss of livelihood of each of the Petitioners after being dismissed from their services in the year 2016,” the court said on September 8.