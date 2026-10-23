Closed FIR over marital dispute won’t bar ex-Army man’s police job: Madras High Court

17 years of service
The man claimed that he had joined the Indian Army on December 20, 2005, and retired on December 31, 2022, after completing 17 years of unblemished service.
In 2023, he applied for a police constable post under a recruitment process conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board. He appeared for the written examination, physical fitness test, endurance test and efficiency test, and was provisionally selected after certificate verification.
Justice Rajnish Pathiyil allowed the petition and directed the authorities to consider the ex-serviceman’s appointment.
He told the court that his wife had lodged a complaint against him in 2016 following matrimonial discord. An FIR was registered on July 1, 2016, under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Dowry Prohibition Act. Following the investigation, action was dropped, and a report was submitted to the jurisdictional magistrate.
While applying he claimed that he had set out the answer as “no” in the column requiring him to specify whether any criminal case had been filed against him. He submitted that the application was submitted on August 30, 2023, while the case against him was registered on July 1, 2016 and dropped soon thereafter.
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He also submitted that as on the date of application, there was no case pending against him, and the complaint that was filed against him had been closed, action having been dropped.
Arguments
The man, through his advocate Muthu Ganesa Pandian, submitted that it was never his intention to suppress any information, as the fact would in any event have come to light during police verification. He argued that the man had acted under the bona fide belief that he did not need to disclose a complaint that had been closed years earlier.
Additional government pleader P Pethu Rajesh, on the contrary, submitted that the man would not become eligible for appointment unless he satisfies the authority that he was not involved in any criminal case prior to police verification. It was further argued that the man had deliberately suppressed this fact, and it is not in dispute that the man’s matrimonial discord resulted in divorce by mutual consent granted by the family court.
It was insisted that the very purpose of providing such a declaration is to ascertain whether candidates are truthful, and his non-disclosure shows that he has scant regard for the law.
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‘No pending case on date of application’
The high court noted that the FIR had been registered solely on the wife’s complaint arising from matrimonial discord, that action had subsequently been dropped and that the couple had obtained a divorce by mutual consent.
“This court is of the view that the petitioner has made out a case, that the non-furnishing of details cannot amount to suppression, and that, even otherwise, the offence is trivial, having arisen out of matrimonial discord that ended in a divorce by mutual consent,” the court added.
Accordingly, the high court allowed the petition and directed the authorities to consider his appointment, subject to his fulfilling all other conditions.