Rs 495 polish bottle fails to shine shoes, lasts just 5 sprays, Kerala consumer wins Rs 3,500

The Thiruvananthapuram District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission recently held a popular shoe company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices for selling an ineffective product, directing it to pay Rs 3,495 to a man who had bought a shoe polish but later discovered that it was a simple spray that did not polish or clean the shoes.
President PV Jayarajan, Member Preetha G Nair and Member Viju VR were hearing a complaint filed by a man who stated that the shoe polish got finished only after five uses and his grievance was not resolved by the company.
“We find that there is a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party (the shoe company). It is also evident from the available evidence that the complainant (the man) has suffered mental agony and financial loss due to the act of the opposite party. As the mental agony and financial loss to the complainant were caused due to the deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party, we find that the opposite party is liable to compensate the loss sustained by the complainant,” the October 12 order read.
The man claimed that on July 16, 2023, he had bought a shoe polish for Rs 495 from the showroom of the shoe company but later discovered that it was a simple spray that neither polished nor cleaned the shoes. The man alleged that he visited the showroom to raise his grievance but was asked to contact the company.
The man contended that the product got finished after only five uses, prompting him to send an email to the customer care of the company. The company replied that they were unable to help the man. The man further alleged that the shoe company was selling all its products through “false advertisements” and “false commitments” at a very high price.”
The shoe company argued in its defence that the product purchased by the man was an imported, neutral, and colourless shoe polish that was suitable for use on leather shoes of any colour and at the time of purchase, the man was given sufficient information about the product and proper usage instructions.
The company submitted that since the polish was a spray-based product, its longevity depended on how it was used and it “typically” lasted for five to six applications under normal use. The company further contended that the man had bought the product with “proper knowledge” that it was not a normal shoe polish and had limited shots for spray.
The company also alleged that the man himself had carelessly used the product and that he was clearly told at the time of purchase that the polish was not covered under any warranty or replacement policy.
The district commission stated that the company’s contentions regarding “careless and coarse” use of the product and “failure to follow instructions may affect its performance” were not supported by any evidence and that merely denying the allegations without giving any evidence was not sufficient to disprove the evidence given by the man.
Accordingly, the company was ordered to refund Rs 495 to the man and also pay Rs 1,00o towards compensation along with Rs 2,000 as litigation costs.
Takeaway
The ruling establishes the obligation of popular brands to ensure proper products are given to their customers and that the concerns of consumers must not be ignored, causing them unnecessary inconvenience. For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.
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