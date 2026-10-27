Rs 495 polish bottle fails to shine shoes, lasts just 5 sprays, Kerala consumer wins Rs 3,500

The Thiruvananthapuram District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission recently held a popular shoe company liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices for selling an ineffective product, directing it to pay Rs 3,495 to a man who had bought a shoe polish but later discovered that it was a simple spray that did not polish or clean the shoes.

President PV Jayarajan, Member Preetha G Nair and Member Viju VR were hearing a complaint filed by a man who stated that the shoe polish got finished only after five uses and his grievance was not resolved by the company.

“We find that there is a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party (the shoe company). It is also evident from the available evidence that the complainant (the man) has suffered mental agony and financial loss due to the act of the opposite party. As the mental agony and financial loss to the complainant were caused due to the deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of the opposite party, we find that the opposite party is liable to compensate the loss sustained by the complainant,” the October 12 order read.