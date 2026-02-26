Female foeticide crude manifestation of discrimination against women, girl child: Supreme Court

Supreme Court said that discrimination against women, more particularly against the girl child, is widely prevalent across several parts of the country. (Image generated using AI)

Observing that female foeticide is a crude manifestation of discrimination against women and the girl child, the Supreme Court recently dismissed a Gurugram-based radiologist’s plea seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against him in a case alleging involvement in an illegal sex-determination of a foetus.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan in a judgment dated February 23 refused to grant relief to the accused.

“Discrimination against women, more particularly against the girl child, is widely prevalent across several parts of the country. Female foeticide is a crude manifestation of such a social malady,” the judgment authored by Justice Bhuyan read.