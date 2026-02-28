‘Feeling hungry, tired, physically incapacitated’: Allahabad HC judge’s candid reason for not delivering verdict

In a candid admission rarely seen in judicial records, a judge of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court stated in an order on February 24 that he was “feeling hungry, tired and physically incapacitated to dictate [a] judgment” after a nearly three-hour hearing that went on till after 7 pm.

Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the order on Tuesday, noting that the physical toll of the day prevented him from delivering the verdict immediately, despite the conclusion of arguments.

The urgency behind the late-evening hearing stemmed from a directive issued by the Supreme Court six months ago.

On August 25, 2025, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih had remanded the matter back to the high court, requesting it to decide the petition under Article 227 of the Constitution “preferably within six months”. Article 227 gives high courts the power of superintendence over all courts and tribunals throughout their jurisdiction.