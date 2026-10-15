Fee for professional courses cannot be changed midstream: Supreme Court

The order also highlighted the importance of fee fixation committees and stressed the need to institutionalise them.

Underlining the need for certainty in fee structures, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that fee payable for professional education through self-financing Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) cannot be changed midstream.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said, “The regulatory regime for fixation of fees, as contemplated in the decisions of this Court, AICTE Regulations, National Education Policy, 2020, coupled with principles of certainty, necessitates the relevant authorities to notify fee payable for the entire course before a student takes admission. There must be certainty about the fee liability; variation in the fee payable during the subsistence of the course is permissible only in exceptional instances such as unforeseen increase in the expenditure.”