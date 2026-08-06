Maharashtra food safety chief replies to court’s ‘biased’ remark after restaurants raided, shut

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has denied allegations of “biased” action against food businesses in the state, days after the Bombay High Court (HC) rapped the food safety regulator for what it described as “partial” treatment against private food business operators and leniency towards those run by the government. Addressing a press conference, Tukaram Mundhe said, “Absolutely not. There is no discrimination.”

On the High Court’s remarks that the FDA appeared to have extended “VIP treatment” to certain establishments during their raids, Tukaram Mundhe said, “Where is it? I didn’t see it in any order. The court has, in fact, appreciated the FDA.”

The remarks, denying the High Court’s assessment of FDA’s action against private eateries, came as Mundhe announced a one-year ban on the production, storage, transport, distribution, and sale of analogue (non-dairy) paneer.

FDA’s recent enforcement drive under Tukaram Mundhe

Between May 25 and July 31, the FDA inspected 3,137 food establishments, issued 764 improvement notices, suspended licences of 165 establishments and seized 28.6 lakh kg of food stock worth Rs 55.72 crore.

Among hotels, restaurants and dhabas, the FDA carried out 890 inspections, issued 329 improvement notices and suspended 116 licences.

On the allegations that the FDA, under him, was only suspending licences – after several eateries approached the Bombay High Court – Tukaram Mundhe said the food regulator takes that action when there is a risk to public health.

“Suspensions were issued only in cases where there was a likelihood of grave danger to public health because the food being produced there was unsafe,” he said, adding, “If any food business operator is not satisfied with the suspension order, they have to file an appeal before the Food Safety Commissioner. If I find the designated officer acted wrongly, I will revoke the suspension immediately.”

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‘Employees free to leave’: Mundhe on complaints

Tukaram Mundhe has also defended the two-shift system at FDA laboratories after some employees complained to the state government last week.

“A laboratory is not an office that works from 10 am to 6 pm. For now, the laboratory is operating in two shifts of eight hours each, six days a week. But if required, we will operate it 24×7 as well,” he said, adding, “Those who do not want to work as per the requirement are free to leave and go.”