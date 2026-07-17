Woman’s FD ‘withheld’ by SAIL employees’ credit society, she wins Rs 26 lakh payout

The Kolkata District Consumer Commission held the Steel Authority of India Employees Co-operative Credit Society liable for deficiency in service for failing to release a member’s matured Fixed Deposits (FD) and savings account balance, directing it to refund the money with interest and pay compensation.

A bench of president Manoj Kumar Rai and members Ashoka Guha Roy Bera and Gopal Chandra Roy ordered the society to refund Rs 25.62 lakh towards her fixed deposits and Rs 1.17 lakh towards compensation and other costs.

“From the unchallenged testimony of the complainant, it is proved that the opposite parties have failed to render service by way of permitting the complainant to withdraw money lying in her savings bank account as well as money deposited in her fixed deposit accounts maintained with the society. So, it is proven that service is deficient on the part of society,” the commission said on June 24.