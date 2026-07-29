‘Faulty lock’ causes loss of new diamond earring, Haryana woman wins Rs 47,000

Gurgaon consumer court orders Tanishq and its authorised dealer to pay Rs 47,000 after an alleged manufacturing defect led a woman to lose her diamond earring.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
4 min readNew DelhiJul 29, 2026 02:00 PM IST
gold diamond earrings consumer tanishqThe company and its dealer denied liability, arguing that the allegation of a manufacturing defect was fabricated and the earring was lost because of negligent handling. (AI-generated image)
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A Haryana consumer forum has directed Tanishq and its authorised dealer to pay Rs 47,000 to a customer after a manufacturing defect in the lock of a pair of gold and diamond earrings sold by the jewellery brand allegedly caused one of the earrings to fall off and become lost.

President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur of the Gurgaon District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Tanishq-Titan Company Ltd and its dealer to jointly refund Rs 21,500, the value of the lost earring, besides paying Rs 15,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses.

“We are of the considered view that there did occur severe deficiency in service on the part of the OPs No 1 and 2 on account of not providing the proper services to the complainant,” the order dated July 16 read.

Raksha Bandhan gift

According to the complainant, she had purchased a pair of diamond and gold earrings for Rs 43,355 from a Tanishq showroom on July 27, 2022. She gifted the earrings to her daughter on Raksha Bandhan, August 11, 2022. It was alleged that the following day, one of the earrings fell off and was lost. On examining the remaining earring, she allegedly found that its lock was loose and did not work properly.

The complainant stated that she had approached the showroom on August 19, 2022. The remaining earring was sent to the manufacturer for inspection but was returned more than a month later with the response that the issue could not be fixed. She alleged that the defective lock caused the loss of one earring and sought compensation.

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The opposite parties (company and dealer) denied liability, arguing that the allegation of a manufacturing defect was fabricated and that the earring was lost because of negligent handling by the complainant’s daughter.

Panel checks earring

Rejecting the defence, the commission noted that during the hearing, the complainant requested the members to examine the remaining earring. The two women members of the commission physically checked the earring and found that its lock was “considerably loose”, making it likely to open during use. The commission held that this established that the earring was lost because of a manufacturing defect in the locking mechanism.

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“Both the Lady Members of this Commission checked the remaining earning and found that it’s lock was considerably loose, which in all probability, could have resulted in the opening of the lock, it being not tight upto the mark, which, in turn, again, establishes the case of the complainant without any shadow of doubt to the effect that the subject earring had got lost on account of the manufacturing defect in the lock,” the order read.

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The commission held the jewellery company and its authorised dealer guilty of deficiency in service and allowed the complaint with relief to the complainant. The commission directed the parties to make the payment within 45 days and clarified that the complainant shall also be entitled to file an execution petition if the order is not complied with.

Takeaway

The ruling emphasises that manufacturers and sellers are responsible for ensuring the quality and safety of their products, and cannot escape liability for defects that cause consumers financial loss.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

 

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Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
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Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

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