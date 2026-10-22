‘Faulty’ hard disk leads to loss of precious photos, woman wins Rs 1 lakh from seller

A Gurugram consumer commission recently directed a seller to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to a woman who was allegedly sold a faulty external hard disk, resulting in the loss of her personal photographs, videos and important documents.

President Sanjeev Jindal and members Jyoti Siwach and Khushwinder Kaur held the seller liable for deficiency in service for not providing proper service and ordered it to “pay the amount of Rs 1,00,000 to the complainant as compensation for loss of photos and videos and other data relating to the precious moments of the complainant’s life on account of causing mental harassment, pain and agony…,” according to the October 7 order.

Refund, compensation ordered

According to the complainant, she had purchased a portable external hard disk for Rs 5,342 in 2018. She said the device worked initially, allowing her to transfer photographs and videos documenting important occasions in her life, including weddings, international trips and birthdays, as well as old family photographs and important documents from her laptop. She sold the laptop the same day.

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The complainant stated that when she later tried to connect the hard disk to her computer, the device failed to work. She contacted the customer care of the e-commerce platform from which she had ordered the product and sought to return it, but was allegedly advised that she could return the device after recovering her data.

The woman subsequently visited multiple service centres, but was unable to get the issue resolved. She also approached a private technician for data recovery and paid Rs 13,000. According to her complaint, the technician eventually managed to recover data from the hard disk, only for her to discover that the recovered data did not belong to her.

The complainant alleged that she was sold an old hard disk and thus approached the seller who assured a refund but the woman was not refunded eventually.

Nothing to rebut claims: Order

The commission observed that the woman’s claims were established by the documentary evidence she submitted, including the tax invoice, order history, return and refund requests, online chats and email correspondence.

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“Every credence has to be accorded to the aforesaid documents as the contents thereof, admittedly, go unrebutted for the simple reason that the OP No.1 (seller) has failed to place on the record of this file even an iota of evidence which may rebut the credibility of the contents of the aforesaid documents, or which may prove anything contrary,” the order read.

The commission thus directed the seller to refund Rs 5,324, and pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation and Rs 11,000 towards litigation expenses.

Takeaway

Sellers must ensure that electronic products sold as new are genuine, unused and fit for use. Selling a faulty or previously used device as new, particularly one that results in the loss of a consumer’s valuable personal data, can amount to deficiency in service.

Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Haryana helpline: 1800-180-2087) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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