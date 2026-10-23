Faulty equipment in powder coating plant ‘risks livelihood’, woman wins Rs 4.6 lakh

A Bengaluru consumer commission has directed a machinery supplier to pay Rs 4.66 lakh to repair various equipment installed in a faulty powder coating plant after a young woman alleged that the machines she bought to run a family business developed gas leaks, failed to contain harmful particles and began falling apart, threatening her family’s safety and livelihood.

The Bengaluru I Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Syed Anser Kaleem and members Jyothi N and Renukadevi Deshpande were hearing a complaint filed by Aishwarya Coats, represented by Aishwarya V, against the company that supplied the equipment.

“It is duty of the OP (supplier) to resolve the issue as he received hard earn money of the complainant and non-providing proper service to the complainant, it clearly demonstrate that OP is deficient in his service and also adopted Unfair Trade Practice,” the commission said on September 30.

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A powder coating plant is a facility where metal objects are coated with a protective and decorative layer of finely ground pigment and resin, not ordinary liquid paint. The powder is sprayed onto metal surfaces using an electrostatic gun and then heated in an oven to form a hard, durable coating.

The dispute arose from an agreement dated August 17, 2024, to manufacture and install equipment for a powder coating plant intended to provide a livelihood for the complainant and her family. After the equipment allegedly developed multiple defects and the supplier failed to resolve the problems, she approached the consumer commission.

Equipment developed ‘multiple defects’

According to the complaint, the equipment at the plant included a gas-fired baking oven, two booths with cyclones, two powder coating guns and machines, and two mesh trolleys. The complainant said the agreed price was Rs 12.39 lakh, including 18 per cent GST. She produced bank statements, UPI payment records and cash vouchers to support her claim that she had paid Rs 11.79 lakh through bank transfers and Rs 3 lakh in cash, taking the total claimed payment to Rs 14.79 lakh. The order records these figures but does not explain the difference between the agreement price and the total payment claimed.

After installation, the complainant alleged that the cyclone booth stopped working properly and the system failed to absorb harmful particles effectively, allowing them to disperse into the air. She claimed this caused breathing difficulties for her and her family members. She further alleged that structural beams began breaking apart and that the supplier used adhesive paste to fix the joints instead of rewelding them.

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The complaint also alleged gas leakage from the baking oven, posing a potential fire risk. Spray guns, attachment collars and motor joints reportedly began coming apart, leaving the equipment inoperable. These were the complainant’s allegations. The order does not record a separate technical finding establishing each alleged safety defect.

Another firm estimated repairs at Rs 4.6 lakh

After attempts to resolve the dispute failed, the complainant approached a firm to inspect the plant and estimate the cost of restoring it to working condition. The firm issued an estimate dated February 13, 2025, putting the cost of repairs and refurbishment at Rs 4.66 lakh.

The complainant submitted the estimate alongside photographs of the equipment, payment records, the original agreement and a police complaint. The commission noted that the photographs demonstrated deterioration of the installed materials and that the documents supported the payments made.

The supplier appeared through counsel, but its written version was filed 45 days late. The commission declined to take it on record because it considered the filing belated. In the absence of rebuttal evidence, the commission said it could not disbelieve the complainant’s case. It concluded that the supplier had failed to resolve the defects despite receiving payment, amounting to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

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The commission allowed the complaint and directed the company to pay Rs 4.66 lakh towards repairs within 30 days from the date of the order. If payment is not made by then, the amount will carry interest at 6 per cent per annum from September 30, 2026, until realisation.

The supplier was also directed to pay Rs 2,000 towards the cost of proceedings. Separately, the order requires compliance within 30 days of receipt and submission of a compliance report within 45 days of receipt.

The complainant had sought a refund of Rs 14.79 lakh with 18 per cent annual interest from August 17, 2024, Rs 10 lakh in damages and Rs 50,000 towards legal fees. However, the final order awarded the repair cost and Rs 2,000 in proceedings costs, without granting the separately claimed refund, damages or legal fees.

Takeaway

Before investing in costly equipment, consumers should insist on a written agreement detailing specifications, safety features, installation and after-sales service, preserve payment receipts and document defects.

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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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