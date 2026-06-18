Repeated chimney repairs cause ‘domestic inconvenience’, consumer awarded Rs 23,000

At the time of the sale, the dealer had assured that the appliance was of high quality and came with a five-year warranty on the motor and a one-year warranty on other parts. (AI-generated image)

Nearly four years after buying a kitchen chimney in 2022 and more than three years after it first developed defects in 2023, a Himachal Pradesh consumer has won relief from a consumer commission, which directed Sunflame and its dealer to refund the Rs 13,000 purchase price with 9 per cent interest, besides paying Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kangra, found that repeated complaints during the warranty period went unresolved, leaving the consumer without a functional appliance for years.

A bench of president Hemanshu Mishra and members Arti Sood and Narayan Thakur, was hearing a complaint filed by one Vinod Kumar, a resident of Kangra district, against Bharat Enterprise, Chandigarh, and Sunflame Enterprises Private Limited.