Fatwa has no legal force to socially boycott people: Chhattisgarh High Court

Six days after a woman’s Muslim inter-caste marriage, a local mosque allegedly issued a fatwa declaring them no longer muslims and subjected their family to social boycott.

The Chhattisgarh High Court, while observing that a fatwa has no legal binding and cannot be enforced to prejudice an individual’s legal right, dismissed a plea by two family members after finding that they had failed to establish that the alleged fatwa led to their social boycott or infringed their fundamental right.

Relying on an earlier Supreme Court ruling, Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad observed that a fatwa cannot override an individual’s legal rights, holding that it “has no binding legal force and cannot be enforced so as to prejudice the legal rights of any person.”

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Dismissing the plea on November 3, the court said that the siblings had failed to establish that the alleged fatwa was enforced against them or that their fundamental rights were infringed. It held that “in the absence of cogent material” the allegations made in the petition “cannot, by themselves, constitute sufficient ground for granting the relief sought by the petitioners.”

The order further noted, “The petitioners have failed to establish, on the material placed before this court, that the alleged fatwa resulted in the asserted social boycott or any enforceable infringement of their fundamental rights warranting interference under Article 226 of the Constitution of India.”

Reiterating the Supreme Court’s earlier observation, the High Court said, “The fatwa has no legal status in our constitutional scheme. Notwithstanding that, it is an admitted position that fatwas have been issued and are being issued.”

Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad dismissed a brother-sister’s plea alleging social boycott due to an inter-castmarriage in their Muslim community. Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad dismissed a brother-sister’s plea alleging social boycott due to an inter-castmarriage in their Muslim community.

A Marriage across two muslim sects

The petitioners are a brother-sister duo who alleged that members of the local Jama Masjid management committee issued a fatwa on August 23, 2019, six days after the sister’s daughter married a Shia Muslim man.

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The brother-sister duo belong to the Sunni community. They claimed the fatwa declared that they and their family members were no longer Muslims and were directed to be socially boycotted.

The brother alleged that the fatwa was issued out of personal vendetta because he had complained to the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board about the financial irregularities and embezzlement by the mosque committee members. Following his complaint, the Waqf Board had dissolved the committee, appointed an administrator and initiated an inquiry.

The petitioners have therefore approached the court, alleging that the action was intended to harass and humiliate them and infringes their fundamental rights, particularly the right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Advocate Malay Shrivastava submitted that the fatwa dated August 23, 2019, purportedly declared the marriages of those who had attended the ceremony to be void and directed them to remarry their respective spouses.

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Shrivastava contended that the said fatwa was arbitrary, contrary to Muslim Personal Law, and an abuse of authority, resulting in their social boycott by members of the Muslim community.

He further submitted that the marriage of sister’s daughter was a personal and familial affair, and the committee had no authority to interfere therein by issuing a fatwa purporting to determine the religious status of the petitioners and other persons who attended the marriage, or to direct their social boycott.

“Such an exercise of authority cannot be justified in the name of religious practice, particularly when it has the effect of interfering with the dignity and social standing of the petitioners,” Srivastvaea said. Accordingly, on behalf of the petitioners, he submitted that the fatwa constitutes an arbitrary and unwarranted interference with the petitioners’ fundamental rights and warrants interference by the court.

No social boycott found

Central Government Counsel Trivenee Shankar Sahu, appearing for the Union of India, submitted that the grievances raised by the petitioners pertain to the actions of the concerned religious committee and private individuals, as well as the alleged inaction of the State authorities, and that the Union of India has no direct role in the issuance or implementation of the impugned fatwa.

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Accordingly, Sahu said that the petition, insofar as it seeks any relief against the Union of India, deserves to be considered in light of the absence of any specific allegation of violation of the petitioners’ rights attributable to it.

Sahu contended that the complaint was duly investigated and the requisite proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, were undertaken; however, no material disclosing a cognizable offence warranting registration of an FIR was found.

In view of the inquiry report and the availability of appropriate alternative remedies, counsel for the State submitted that there was no case for interference by the court and that the petition, being devoid of merit, deserves to be dismissed.

The court observed that the inquiry report dated January 15, 2020 submitted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police recorded that no fatwa directing the social boycott of the brother-sister duo had been issued and that no such boycott was prevailing in the society.

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Accordingly, the court held that the petitioners had no sufficient ground to seek the reliefs sought. Consequently, the petition was dismissed. However, the court directed the petitioners to be at liberty to avail themselves of any other remedy available to them in accordance with law, if so advised.