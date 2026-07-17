Father wins Rs 30,000 refund after child’s ‘sixth sense’ IQ class falls flat

The commission said that the complainant had voluntarily enrolled his child and formed an opinion after attending only one class. (Image generated using AI)

A Delhi Consumer Commission has held that educational institutes cannot rely on a blanket “no refund policy”, ruling that it amounts to deficiency in service, and ordered an institute to refund Rs 30,000 with interest to a father who sought his money back after enrolling his four-year-old son in an IQ enhancement programme.

The East Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission president Sukhvir Singh Malhotra and member Ravi Kumar were hearing a complaint filed by East Delhi resident Shantanu against Fox Brain Kids Brain Developers Private Limited and its directors over the institute’s refusal to refund the course fee.

“If any institution is having ‘no refund policy’ then this by itself is unfair trade practice & the same amounts to deficiency in service. No institution can be allowed to have a ‘no refund policy’ and the concept of ‘no refund policy’ is quite distinguishable from a refund policy with certain restrictions and certain exceptions. There may be certain cases where a child himself may not attend the institution, and there also may be instances where child is also interested but institution is not able to come upto the level of the child of age group 4-7 years so as to give the proper environment in the study centre or with respect to study of such small age group child. Therefore having no refund policy by itself amounts to deficiency in service,” the commission said on July 1.