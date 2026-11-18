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Emphasising that the child has symptoms of autism and spinal dysraphism, and that he needs urgent, appropriate medical treatment, the Allahabad High Court has declined to transfer the custody of a three-year-old child to his mother, who is locked in a matrimonial battle with the husband.
Justice Sandeep Jain ruled that the child needs sustained medical treatment and that transferring his custody from his father to his mother would disrupt his ongoing specialised neurological treatment in Gurugram. The husband has custody of the child.
“Having regard to his medical condition, the apparent symptoms of spinal dysraphism, the diagnosis of Tethered Cord Syndrome and Autism, and the urgent need for appropriate medical treatment, this Court is of the considered opinion that the immediate medical and rehabilitative needs of the corpus must receive primacy. Accordingly, in the paramount interest and welfare of the corpus, it is deemed appropriate to entrust his custody to the petitioner so that he may ensure his immediate medical evaluation, treatment and continued care,” the order said.
Noting that the child’s condition and overall demeanour are a matter of grave concern, particularly from the standpoint of his health, development, and future well-being, the court granted custody to the father. The order stated that the court was deeply concerned about the child’s welfare.
The court observed that the child’s medical condition, including symptoms of spinal dysraphism, Tethered Cord Syndrome, and autism, required immediate specialised medical intervention and rehabilitation.
The order also pointed out that the spouses were unwilling to live together owing to matrimonial discord and ideological differences, and that the mother continued to apprehend physical assault if she returned to the matrimonial home.
“Considering that the medical treatment of the child is presently being undertaken at Medanta Institute of Neurosciences, Gurugram, this court is of the view that transferring his custody to the respondent at this stage may disrupt the continuity of his ongoing medical treatment and may not be conducive to his medical well-being,” it ruled.
The petitioner-father approached the court seeking custody of his three-year-old child. The dispute was between the petitioner-father and his estranged wife.
Appearing for the father, Advocate Anand Kumar and Bhriguram contended that the child required immediate specialised medical treatment and rehabilitation. They claimed that the child was suffering from Tethered Cord Syndrome, spinal problems, and signs of autism, and the doctors at AIIMS, New Delhi, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had advised urgent treatment to prevent permanent disability and further speech-related complications.
The father argued that such treatment is not possible if the child remains in the custody of his mother, and urged that the custody of the child be handed over to him so that he may obtain specialised treatment for him at a super-specialised hospital in New Delhi.
The mother, however, expressed apprehension about returning to the matrimonial home, alleging cruelty, harassment and physical assault by her husband.
The court had earlier handed over the child’s custody to the father, directing him to ensure proper medical treatment and allowing the mother to interact with the child through video calls. The court was hearing the matter to monitor the child’s medical progress.