Emphasising that the child has symptoms of autism and spinal dysraphism, and that he needs urgent, appropriate medical treatment, the Allahabad High Court has declined to transfer the custody of a three-year-old child to his mother, who is locked in a matrimonial battle with the husband.

Justice Sandeep Jain ruled that the child needs sustained medical treatment and that transferring his custody from his father to his mother would disrupt his ongoing specialised neurological treatment in Gurugram. The husband has custody of the child.

“Having regard to his medical condition, the apparent symptoms of spinal dysraphism, the diagnosis of Tethered Cord Syndrome and Autism, and the urgent need for appropriate medical treatment, this Court is of the considered opinion that the immediate medical and rehabilitative needs of the corpus must receive primacy. Accordingly, in the paramount interest and welfare of the corpus, it is deemed appropriate to entrust his custody to the petitioner so that he may ensure his immediate medical evaluation, treatment and continued care,” the order said.