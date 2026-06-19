Father wins battle over son’s gaming PC, store to pay Rs 2 lakh for ‘faulty’ machine

The consumer body noted that the man bought the PC for his 19-year-old son for gaming and other uses, but the faulty system deprived him of enjoying the computer despite spending a substantial amount on it.

Written by: Richa Sahay
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 07:32 PM IST
gaming PC machine refund compensation fatherThe commission held that the computer store’s failure to effectively identify and rectify the defects amounted to negligence. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

A father who bought a custom-assembled computer to ensure that his son could enjoy playing video games and use it for other purposes ended up before a consumer commission in Visakhapatnam, which has now directed the computer store to refund more than Rs 1.50 lakh. The commission further directed the store to pay an additional Rs 61,000 as compensation and litigation costs after finding a deficiency in service.

President Dr Gudla Tanuja, along with members Varri Krishna Murthy and Rahimunnisa Begum, observed that the complainant was put to “hardship”, which prevented him from properly using the computer despite spending a substantial amount on it.

“The commission is of the considered opinion that the complainant was put to hardship and one can imagine that after shelling out a good fat amount on an assembled PC, having no proper usage will definitely lead to mental agony. In the era of technology, the PC is a necessary item as per the right to choice of the complainant, is eligible for refund and reliefs in а reasonable manner,” the May 29 order read. 

Also Read | Footwear brand Red Tape’s Rs 10 carry bag charge ends in Rs 8,000 consumer payout

The commission was hearing the complaint filed by one Gantakoru Varaha Seshagiri Rao, who purchased a custom-assembled PC for his 19-year-old son in 2024. However, the system allegedly began exhibiting persistent and unresolved technical defects, including frequent crashes, screen freezing and overheating.

‘Computer store was negligent’

  • The commission held that the computer store’s failure to effectively identify and rectify the defects amounted to negligence and rendered it liable to refund the amount paid by the complainant.
  • The commission directed the complainant to hand over the disputed PC to the computer store upon compliance with the order.
  • The consumer body directed the store to refund Rs 1.50, including the amount paid for the PC and the Windows product key, and further awarded Rs 51,000 as compensation for deficiency in service.
  • The commission also ordered the store to pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

A gaming PC for son

The case of the complainant was that he, along with his son, Gantakoru Venu, visited the said computer shoр, ‘Charmilas Computer Store’ to purchase a personal computer (PC) suitable for productivity, gaming, academic use and other personal requirements.

Relying on its claimed expertise, the shopkeeper recommended a custom-assembled PC with the specified configuration. Based on this recommendation, the complainant agreed to procure the components and have the PC assembled at its shop. 

It was alleged that the complainant purchased the recommended system on August 22, 2024, for Rs 1.48 lakh, which was financed through an authorised banker. After assembling the components, the complainant and his son requested that a benchmark test be conducted, but the technician allegedly declined the request and delivered the PC the same day. 

Story continues below this ad

It was alleged that following the delivery of the PC, the complainant’s son commenced its use for gaming purposes. However, it was alleged that the PC exhibited persistent and unresolved technical defects, including frequent crashing, screen freezing and other malfunctions, thereby causing significant inconvenience.

Also Read | Man fined Rs 10,000 for ‘unparliamentary’ emails sent to consumer body

Aggrieved by the same, the complainant approached the shopkeeper but got no resolution and then moved the consumer commission for justice. 

The complainant was represented by advocate E Ravi Khanna in the matter. 

Defence of computer store

The store conceded that the complainant voluntarily came to purchase an assembled PC as per his own interest and choice and not based on any recommendation or insistence from them.

Story continues below this ad

The store added that they did not charge any assembly fee for the PC because the complainant is a student and the service was provided as a goodwill gesture. 

It was also contended that after assembling the PC, the store staff conducted a benchmark test in the presence of the complainant and the system successfully passed the test. 

The store claimed that the complainant requested a test at home, but they explained that such tests cannot be performed at home due to the equipment required and can only be done at the service centre. 

The store argued that the complainant used a Windows trial version and had installed low-quality, free or low-cost gaming software from app stores, which caused the performance problems. 

Story continues below this ad

Appearing for the store, advocate Dhanalakoti Ramana sought dismissal of the complaint with exemplary costs, contending that otherwise the store would suffer undue loss and hardship. 

Significance of ruling

This ruling underscores that consumers are entitled to receive the product and performance promised to them after paying a substantial amount. Businesses cannot escape liability when a product fails to function as represented, and they are unable to rectify the defects.

Consumer helpline number of respective state and national consumer commission: For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh Consumer Commission Helpline: 0866-2551431) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 19: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments