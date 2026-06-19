Father wins battle over son’s gaming PC, store to pay Rs 2 lakh for ‘faulty’ machine

A father who bought a custom-assembled computer to ensure that his son could enjoy playing video games and use it for other purposes ended up before a consumer commission in Visakhapatnam, which has now directed the computer store to refund more than Rs 1.50 lakh. The commission further directed the store to pay an additional Rs 61,000 as compensation and litigation costs after finding a deficiency in service.

President Dr Gudla Tanuja, along with members Varri Krishna Murthy and Rahimunnisa Begum, observed that the complainant was put to “hardship”, which prevented him from properly using the computer despite spending a substantial amount on it.

“The commission is of the considered opinion that the complainant was put to hardship and one can imagine that after shelling out a good fat amount on an assembled PC, having no proper usage will definitely lead to mental agony. In the era of technology, the PC is a necessary item as per the right to choice of the complainant, is eligible for refund and reliefs in а reasonable manner,” the May 29 order read.

The commission was hearing the complaint filed by one Gantakoru Varaha Seshagiri Rao, who purchased a custom-assembled PC for his 19-year-old son in 2024. However, the system allegedly began exhibiting persistent and unresolved technical defects, including frequent crashes, screen freezing and overheating.

‘Computer store was negligent’

The commission held that the computer store’s failure to effectively identify and rectify the defects amounted to negligence and rendered it liable to refund the amount paid by the complainant.

The commission directed the complainant to hand over the disputed PC to the computer store upon compliance with the order.

The consumer body directed the store to refund Rs 1.50, including the amount paid for the PC and the Windows product key, and further awarded Rs 51,000 as compensation for deficiency in service.

The commission also ordered the store to pay Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

A gaming PC for son

The case of the complainant was that he, along with his son, Gantakoru Venu, visited the said computer shoр, ‘Charmilas Computer Store’ to purchase a personal computer (PC) suitable for productivity, gaming, academic use and other personal requirements.

Relying on its claimed expertise, the shopkeeper recommended a custom-assembled PC with the specified configuration. Based on this recommendation, the complainant agreed to procure the components and have the PC assembled at its shop.

It was alleged that the complainant purchased the recommended system on August 22, 2024, for Rs 1.48 lakh, which was financed through an authorised banker. After assembling the components, the complainant and his son requested that a benchmark test be conducted, but the technician allegedly declined the request and delivered the PC the same day.

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It was alleged that following the delivery of the PC, the complainant’s son commenced its use for gaming purposes. However, it was alleged that the PC exhibited persistent and unresolved technical defects, including frequent crashing, screen freezing and other malfunctions, thereby causing significant inconvenience.

Aggrieved by the same, the complainant approached the shopkeeper but got no resolution and then moved the consumer commission for justice.

The complainant was represented by advocate E Ravi Khanna in the matter.

Defence of computer store

The store conceded that the complainant voluntarily came to purchase an assembled PC as per his own interest and choice and not based on any recommendation or insistence from them.

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The store added that they did not charge any assembly fee for the PC because the complainant is a student and the service was provided as a goodwill gesture.

It was also contended that after assembling the PC, the store staff conducted a benchmark test in the presence of the complainant and the system successfully passed the test.

The store claimed that the complainant requested a test at home, but they explained that such tests cannot be performed at home due to the equipment required and can only be done at the service centre.

The store argued that the complainant used a Windows trial version and had installed low-quality, free or low-cost gaming software from app stores, which caused the performance problems.

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Appearing for the store, advocate Dhanalakoti Ramana sought dismissal of the complaint with exemplary costs, contending that otherwise the store would suffer undue loss and hardship.

Significance of ruling

This ruling underscores that consumers are entitled to receive the product and performance promised to them after paying a substantial amount. Businesses cannot escape liability when a product fails to function as represented, and they are unable to rectify the defects.

Consumer helpline number of respective state and national consumer commission: For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh Consumer Commission Helpline: 0866-2551431) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.