‘Father who gave up child visitation rights can’t reclaim them’: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court recently set aside an order of a family court granting child visitation rights to a father and permitted the mother to have full custody of the minor.

In an order dated June 29, Justice P Sree Sudha said, “When he (father) avoids duty, he can’t get rights.”

The marriage between the couple was dissolved in 2024, based on the terms of settlement before the Karnataka Mediation Centre in Bengaluru. As part of the settlement, the father gave up his visitation rights and also agreed that the mother would be the permanent custodian and guardian of the minor child.