Only being father does not entitle child’s custody: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The court said that child is admittedly of tender age, and dispute between the parties is essentially one relating to custody, which requires proper assessment of the welfare and best interests of the minor. (AI-generated Image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a man’s plea seeking custody of his minor daughter and held that only because he is the child’s father, or because the parents had entered into a compromise, does not entitle someone to the child’s custody. The court declined to disturb the existing custody but granted the father fortnightly visitation rights.

Justice Manish Batra was hearing the man’s habeas corpus plea when, considering the child’s “tender age”, he was allowed access to the daughter.

“The mere fact that the petitioner is the father of the child or that a compromise dated January 1, 2023, was entered into between the parties per se does not warrant handing over custody of the child to the petitioner in the present proceedings, particularly when the matrimonial dispute and the question of custody have remained contested,” the court said.