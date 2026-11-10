Don’t need father’s NOC for passport if child in mother’s custody: Chhattisgarh High Court

The Chhattisgarh High Court has directed the passport authorities to issue a passport to a six-year-old girl without insisting on her father’s consent, observing that denying a child a passport over a procedural requirement that is impractical to meet would harm her interests and opportunities.

The court held that the authorities could not “mechanically” insist on the father’s no-objection certificate (NOC) when the child’s custody had been legally granted to her mother following their divorce and there was no dispute over custody.

Hearing the petition filed by the minor girl through her mother, Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad noted that the mother did not know her former husband’s present whereabouts and could not practically obtain his consent. “Denial of passport to a minor, who is under the lawful custody of one parent, on account of an impracticable procedural requirement, would operate to the detriment of the child’s interests and opportunities,” the November 5 order read.

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No passport for child

The mother submitted that she married the child’s father in 2014 and their daughter was born in 2020. The couple’s marriage was dissolved through a decree of divorce in May 2025, under which the child’s custody was granted to the mother.

The mother, who holds a passport, applied for one for her daughter. However, the passport authorities rejected the application citing the absence of a no-objection certificate from the father.

Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad said the authorities failed to appreciate that the consent requirement was only a ‘safeguard’ intended to protect the child’s interests. Justice Amitendra Kishore Prasad said the authorities failed to appreciate that the consent requirement was only a ‘safeguard’ intended to protect the child’s interests.

‘Arbitrary’ refusal

Refusing to issue a passport for the child for the sole reason that her father did not give consent is illegal, arbitrary and unsustainable in law, the minor girl argued through Senior Advocate Prafull N Bharat.

The divorce decree granted the girl’s custody to her mother and recorded that the father had no objection to the same, it was pointed out. The lawyer added that insisting on the father’s consent was, therefore, unjustified.

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He also argued that the passport applications of the children of divorced parents must be handled with care and sensitivity. The child’s right to travel abroad, he said, cannot be denied simply because the other parent has not given consent.

Central government counsel Abhishek Banjare, on the other hand, submitted that the requirement of consent from both parents was in accordance with the applicable rules and guidelines governing the issuance of passports to minors. He argued that the requirement was intended to safeguard the child’s interests and prevent disputes relating to custody or parental rights.

No dispute over child’s custody: HC

The court noted that the child is living with her biological mother and her custody was granted to the mother, with the father retaining only limited visitation rights. “Thus, the petitioner’s mother’s status as the custodial parent is not only factual, but also legally crystallised,” it added.

It further observed that the divorce decree recorded the parents’ agreement on custody, leaving no dispute over who would care for the child.

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The high court pointed out that the authorities have failed to appreciate that the requirement of consent is not an “end in itself”, but a “safeguard” intended to protect the interests of the child and to avoid disputes relating to custody or unauthorised removal of the child.

“The absence of consent of one parent, especially in circumstances where custody is undisputed, is not one of the grounds contemplated under the statute (relevant laws),” it added.

It also emphasised that the right to travel abroad forms part of the right to personal liberty under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution and that a child’s welfare must remain the paramount consideration.

The court highlighted that refusing to process the child’s passport application solely because the father’s consent had not been submitted was “arbitrary and unreasonable”.

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Accordingly, the court directed the authorities to issue a passport to the child without insisting on her father’s consent, provided the other legal formalities were fulfilled.