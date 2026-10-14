Father-in-law obliged to support widowed daughter-in-law, rules Delhi High Court

The court held that the father-in-law could recover possession of his property, but only after securing suitable alternative accommodation for the widow. (AI-generated image)

The Delhi High Court recently held that it is the pious obligation of the father-in-law to maintain a widowed daughter-in-law if she is unable to maintain herself either on her own or through the property left behind by her late husband.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna passed the order on October 12 while partly allowing an appeal filed by a woman and her two daughters against a trial court decree directing them to vacate a flat owned by her father-in-law.

“Therefore, on the demise of son, it is the pious obligation of the father-in-law to maintain widowed daughter-in-law, if she is unable to maintain herself either or her own or through the property left behind by the deceased son. The statutory scheme of HAMA (Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act) thus, recognises a widowed daughter-in-law as a person entitled to maintenance, which includes residence, where she is unable to maintain herself from the sources contemplated under the Act,” the order read.