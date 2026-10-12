Father must still support children even after divorce, rules Madras High Court

The Madras High Court recently observed that divorce between a couple cannot be treated as a ground for the father to distance himself from his parental responsibilities or to deny the children the care, affection, guidance and emotional support to which they are entitled.

A bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi dismissed the appeals filed by the husband challenging a family court’s order that dissolved his marriage and rejected his plea for restitution of conjugal rights. The husband had argued before the court that the matrimonial relationship ought to have been preserved for the welfare of their children.

“There can be no dispute that the welfare of children is an important consideration in matrimonial proceedings. However, the welfare of children cannot be understood to mean that parties should necessarily be compelled to continue a matrimonial relationship which has ceased to be workable,” thconue court said on October 8.

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The court made it clear that the end of a marital relationship does not end a parent’s obligations. A father’s responsibilities extend beyond financial support to care, affection, guidance and emotional security, it said.

The bench said, “A decree of divorce may sever the legal bond of marriage between the husband and wife, but it does not sever the moral, emotional and parental obligations of a father towards his children. The father continues to owe a duty to care for, support, guide and protect the children and to remain meaningfully involved in their lives.”

Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi dismissed the appeals filed by the husband. Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi dismissed the appeals filed by the husband.

It further stated that even if the matrimonial relationship has come to an end, the husband cannot regard such dissolution as bringing an end to his responsibilities towards the children. The court observed that the children require not merely financial provision, but also the assurance that their father continues to stand by them, irrespective of the relationship between their parents.

Why did the court dismiss husband’s plea?

The couple had married in 2005, and have two children. The wife sought divorce alleging physical violence, harassment and mental cruelty, including that her husband suspected her fidelity and had attempted to harm her. She also said she had approached the police over threats to her safety.

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The husband denied the allegations and accused his wife of having an illicit relationship. He alleged that she left the matrimonial home in 2019. He later sought restitution of conjugal rights, saying that he was willing to forgive his wife and resume their married life, particularly for the welfare of their children.

The family court granted the wife a divorce and dismissed the husband’s petition. Challenging the decision, he argued before the high court that the allegations of cruelty had not been properly established and that the court should have considered his willingness to take his wife back and the interests of their children.

Rejecting the husband’s arguments, the high court said one spouse’s willingness to resume married life does not, by itself, establish that the relationship can be restored. “A matrimonial relationship cannot be revived merely by a unilateral expression of willingness when the circumstances disclose that the basic foundation of the relationship has been seriously eroded,” the court said.

The court noted that the parties had exchanged serious allegations, which had also led to police complaints and matrimonial proceedings. It said the family court had considered the oral and documentary evidence and was justified in concluding that there was no real possibility of the couple resuming a peaceful matrimonial life.

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The judges also observed that merely because the marriage between the parties has been dissolved, the husband cannot say that his obligations towards the children have also come to an end. “…while the welfare of the children cannot be made a ground to compel the parties to remain in a matrimonial relationship which has ceased to be workable, the same welfare necessarily imposes a continuing obligation upon both parents to ensure that the children are adequately cared for and emotionally supported,” the court said.

It stated that the contention relating to the welfare of the children, by itself, cannot be a ground to interfere with the decree granted by the family court. The court thus dismissed the husband’s plea.