Can’t deny father child’s overnight custody citing mom’s transfer: Karnataka High Court

The mother’s counsel argued that the abrupt change in the existing arrangement to overnight custody will adversely affect the child's emotional stability. (AI-generated image)

Noting that the child was comfortable with both parents, the Karnataka High Court has upheld a family court’s order granting a father monthly overnight custody of his minor daughter, and held that the mother’s transfer was no ground to deny such custody.

Justice P Sree Sudha observed that the mother had no objection to the seven-year-old child continuing audio and video calls with her father as per the family court’s directions.

“It appears to the court that the child is comfortable with both parents. The distance between Bengaluru and Pune is 838 kilometres. Even a flight journey takes one and a half hours…It seems that both the parents are educated and well placed in society. In view of her transfer to Pune, her contention that overnight custody cannot be granted is not acceptable,” the July 22 order noted.