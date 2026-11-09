Father’s 8-year search for missing Army sepoy: Allahabad High Court orders CBI probe

As a last resort in a father’s eight-year search for his missing Army Sepoy son, the Allahabad High Court recently ordered the country’s premier investigative agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to take over the case and produce him before the court. The High Court termed it “one last attempt” to find the missing man.

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev were hearing a 2019 suo motu (on its own motion) case stemming from a letter the father wrote to Govind Mathur, the then chief justice of the Allahabad High Court.

The November 4 ruling noted, “As this matter was initiated suo motu based on a letter written by the father of the corpus, and that too by the then Chief Justice of this Court, this Court considers it necessary to give one last attempt before finally disposing of this petition.”

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The order went on to direct, “Under the circumstances, the Court requests the CBI to inquire into the matter, and if possible trace the missing corpus Sepoy Rajat Singh and produce him before the Court, and if not successful, file a report before this Court about the actions taken by them, to enable this Court to pass further orders.”

According to the case records, Updesh Singh, a resident of Damowal village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, had written to the then chief justice, claiming that his son Sepoy Rajat Singh, who was serving with the 28 Punjab Regiment at Pithoragarh, was illegally deputed by Colonel (Retired) A K Dubey in Bareilly, and had been missing since July 28, 2018.

He had filed an FIR on July 30, 2019, at Bareilly Cantt Police Station and the investigating officer had asked the command officer of the Military Police in Bareilly to direct a Lance Naik to appear for questioning. However, nothing came of the investigation, prompting the father to write to the chief justice.

Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev ordered the CBI to trace the sepoy and produce him or file a report if they were unsuccessful. Justices Atul Sreedharan and Achal Sachdev ordered the CBI to trace the sepoy and produce him or file a report if they were unsuccessful.

Based on the letter, the high court took suo motu cognizance of the matter and initiated a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition. It heard the matter for the first time in a special sitting on Gandhi Jayanti in 2019. The court directed the command officer to provide all details about the missing sepoy.

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Hearing the matter on October 27, the court said, “Much water has flowed since then, however, despite the matter having been listed before this Court on several occasions, no concrete outcome has emerged.”

In the latest hearing, the high court observed that after more than seven years, “no breakthrough has been achieved by the state police in tracing the missing corpus (the man).” It added that since the case was taken up by the then chief justice himself, it was necessary to give it one last attempt before finally disposing of the petition.



Missing JNU student

In a similar case, Najeeb Ahmed, a first-year student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), went missing on October 15, 2016. The 27-year-old had allegedly gotten into a scuffle with some members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) before his disappearance.

The case had sparked massive protests outside the JNU vice-chancellor’s office in 2016 with various student wings blaming the VC for allegedly not acting decisively in the matter. In the years since, Najeeb’s mother has made various appeals to find her son.

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The Delhi Police had filed an FIR for kidnapping or abduction and had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information on the student. In November 2016, dissatisfied with the efforts of the police, the mother decided to approach the Delhi High Court with a habeas corpus petition. Claiming that the police’s efforts were “slow, misdirected and subjective”, she had prayed for a court-monitored Special Investigation Team to take over the case.

When the police’s attempts did not yield any result, in 2017 the high court passed the case to the CBI. Three months later, the agency told the high court that it had decided to file a closure report in the case.

In an order dated October 8, 2018, then Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar had observed that “In the present case, however, this court did accept the plea of the petitioner at the first instance and directed the investigation to be undertaken by the CBI. This court is, however, for reasons discussed hereafter, not persuaded that the CBI is tardy and slow in the investigation or that it has not taken steps that are required to be taken in the matter.”

Even after 10 years, Najeeb remains unaccounted for.