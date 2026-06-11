Farmer suffers agri losses due to power cut, wins Rs 20,000 payout

The electricity company, in its reply, submitted that a transformer had been installed in the field of the complainant and electric poles had also been erected. (AI-generated image)

The Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed an electricity distribution company to pay Rs 20,000 compensation over losses to a farmer whose power supply remained disrupted despite the company’s knowledge of the problem. The court held that it was the utility’s responsibility to restore the connection.

The bench of Justice Sunita Yadav (president) and Monika Malik (member) noted that the electricity company had, in a letter, appeared to indicate its intention of providing relief to the complainant, but no further action seems to have been taken.

“Not only that, the electricity company, before the district commission, submitted that they gained knowledge regarding the disruption of electricity supply only after receiving notice from the district commission, which suggests their ignorance at the same time,” the commission said on June 10.