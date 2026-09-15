‘House raided without warrant’: Supreme Court declines to entertain ex-Mayor plea seeking FIR against cops

Appearing for the petitioner, Advocate Anoop Awasthi said the police had arrived at Farhad Suri’s residence around 12.45 am in around 15 vehicles carrying 30-50 officers to arrest Upadhyay. (Express file photo)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by former Delhi Mayor Farhad Suri seeking FIR against Ghaziabad police for allegedly raiding his Delhi house without warrant while they were looking for YouTuber Abhishek Upadhyay in connection with a road rage case. The top court asked him to approach the Delhi police instead.

A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also turned down his request to lay down guidelines for inter-state search operations by the police.

“The relief regarding direction to register FIR against police authorities of UP can very well be addressed if the petitioner approaches jurisdictional police station under Section 175 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. We have no reason to doubt that competent police will strictly act in accordance with law,” the bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said.