‘Far-fetched’ that daughter will accuse father of rape out of anger: Bombay High Court upholds life term under POCSO Act

In 2018, the girl accused her father of sexually abusing her. The matter came to light following an awareness programme held in her school. (Image generated using AI)

Bombay High Court news: The Bombay High Court recently upheld the conviction and life sentence of a man for sexually assaulting his minor daughter, rejecting his claim that she had falsely implicated him out of anger after he forced her to discontinue her studies.

Justices Manish Pitale and Shreeram V Shirsat dismissed the appeal filed by the father against a judgment of a special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which had sentenced him to life imprisonment.

“A child may be angry with her parents as it does happen when parents intend to discipline their own child. But it would be far-fetched to accept that only for this reason, the victim made such serious, drastic and far-reaching allegations against her own father,” the court noted in its judgment dated March 9.