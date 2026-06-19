Family wins Rs 3.48 lakh home insurance claim 11 years after Kashmir floods

The commission held that the necessity of reconstruction of house itself constitutes a strong circumstance indicating that the damage suffered by the insured property was substantial. (AI-generated image)

A Srinagar consumer commission has granted relief to the family of a dead homeowner whose house was severely damaged during the devastating 2014 Kashmir floods and directed United India Insurance Company to pay Rs 3.48 lakh after finding that the insurer had failed to justify substantial deductions made while settling the claim.

President Dr Farah Deeba and Shabnam Munshi (member) noted that the complaint was originally instituted by attorney holder S Balbair Singh on behalf of S Sital Singh, both of whom died during the pendency of the proceedings.

“Taking a holistic view of all the materials/evidence discussed hereinabove coupled with prolonged pendency of the complaint before this commission, we feel that the matter requires to be settled on approximation on the strength of the aforenoted materials without being unduly harsh to any of the parties. Thus, the net payable loss assessed as such would be worked out at Rs 7.50 lacs (50% of Rs 15.00 lacs). That having not been done, the opposite party is held to be deficient in service,” the June 6 order read.