Family trip marred by ‘5-hour airport delay, poor hotels, extra bill’, man wins Rs 38,000

A Telangana consumer commission has directed a tour operator and a hotel to pay Rs 37,800 to a 66-year-old retired man after his family holiday was allegedly marred by poor accommodation, transport problems and an unexpected hotel bill. The man claimed that he booked a seven-day family tour but claimed that the promised facilities were not provided, the vehicle’s air-conditioning was not turned on despite repeated requests, and the airport pick-up was delayed by five hours.

President Chitneni Latha Kumari, along with members D Madhavi Latha and Kathyayani Khandavilli, of the Ranga Reddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission found that the nine-member family group, including senior citizens and minor children, suffered extreme physical discomfort during long journeys on dusty roads and did not receive the promised services.

“The prima facie contractual responsibility for arranging and paying for the accommodation under the package rests with Opposite Party number 1 (tour and travel company), collecting Rs 1.62 out of Rs 1.66 while unilaterally altering hotel standards, failing to provide basic AC/lift amenities, and leaving passengers stranded without vendor payments constitutes deficiency in service,” the October 13 order read.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

No basic facility, substandard hotels

The man claimed that he booked a family tour package with the tour company for the period from December 25, 2025 to January 1, 2026, covering Delhi, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Udaipur, for a total consideration of Rs 1.66 lakh.

He added that the package included an air-conditioned tempo traveller with a driver, airport pick-up and drop, 3-star category hotel accommodation and meals, three sightseeing facilities and other basic amenities. Believing the assurances given by the tour company, the complainant paid an advance of Rs 83,000 and subsequently paid a total amount of Rs 1.62 lakh towards the tour.

The allegation of the complainant was that after receiving the advance, the tour company provided an itinerary showing hotels below the promised standard and failed to resolve his objections. He added that the accommodation lacked basic facilities and the tour planner was unresponsive despite repeated requests for proper coordination.

The man stated that the said hotel in Udaipur demanded an additional payment of Rs 23,000, which he was compelled to pay, though hotel accommodation was included in the tour package.

Story continues below this ad

Alleging deficiency in service, negligence and unfair trade practice, the complainant moved the commission seeking refund and compensation from the tour company and the hotel in Udaipur.

‘Anxiety, loss of enjoyment’

The commission noted that the tour company and the hotel did not appear and filed a written version despite getting notice.

It found that the material placed on record indicated that the airport pick-up was delayed and that the complainant repeatedly complained about the non-operation of the vehicle’s air-conditioning and the difficulties faced during the journey. It was also noted that the man was required to pay separately for hotel accommodation despite having the tour package.

“However, the material inferred that the payment was demanded because the tour operator had not paid the hotel dues,” the commission noted.

Story continues below this ad

It also found that the nine-member family had suffered physical discomfort during long, dusty journeys and that one family member had received treatment for respiratory and throat complaints.

“Such unwarranted negligence and deficiencies would eventually cause inconvenience, anxiety and loss of enjoyment of a family during a holiday tour, deserves reasonable compensation,” the commission observed,

It directed the tour operator and the said hotel to jointly and severally refund Rs 22,800 to the complainant. It also asked the tour company to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for the deficiency in service and unfair trade practice and Rs 5,000 towards litigation.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that tour operators must provide the services promised in a package and ensure that hotels included in the package are paid for, so customers are not made to bear unexpected expenses.

Story continues below this ad

Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Don’t miss out on these stories:

Prepaid holiday package fails to provide ‘luxury hotel stay’, woman wins Rs 1.3 lakh

E-commerce site charges Rs 34 above MRP, consumer commission slaps Rs 57,000 penalty

New car develops persistent ‘knocking sound’, man wins Rs 1.6 lakh from maker, dealer