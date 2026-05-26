‘Victim no longer alive’: Family can’t privately settle dowry death case, rules Allahabad High Court

Allahabad High Court observed that dowry death cases cannot ordinarily be quashed merely on the basis of compromise between the parties. (Image generated using AI)

The Allahabad High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings in a dowry death case despite a compromise between the accused and the victim’s family, observing that offences like dowry death are heinous and cannot be privately settled after the victim’s death.

Justice Shree Prakash Singh dismissed an application filed seeking the quashing of proceedings in a case registered under Sections 498-A (cruelty) and 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3/4 (taking and demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

“It is settled law that in cases involving heinous offences, particularly offences such as dowry death, criminal proceedings cannot ordinarily be quashed merely on the basis of compromise between the parties, more so when the victim herself is no longer alive,” the court observed in its order dated May 18.