‘Victim no longer alive’: Family can’t privately settle dowry death case, rules Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings in a dowry death case despite a compromise between the accused and the victim’s family, observing that offences like dowry death are heinous and cannot be privately settled after the victim’s death.
Justice Shree Prakash Singh dismissed an application filed seeking the quashing of proceedings in a case registered under Sections 498-A (cruelty) and 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3/4 (taking and demanding dowry) of the Dowry Prohibition Act.
“It is settled law that in cases involving heinous offences, particularly offences such as dowry death, criminal proceedings cannot ordinarily be quashed merely on the basis of compromise between the parties, more so when the victim herself is no longer alive,” the court observed in its order dated May 18.
Justice Shree Prakash Singh dismissed an application filed seeking the quashing of proceeding.
Compromise deed
The applicants argued that they had been falsely implicated and pointed out that one of the accused had himself informed the police after finding the deceased hanging in the matrimonial home.
They further contended that no external injury was found on the woman’s body and submitted that the parties had amicably resolved the dispute through a compromise deed dated April 24, 2026.
It was submitted that, due to the compromise reached between the parties, the trial is unlikely to result in a conviction, and the continuation of the proceedings would amount to unnecessary harassment of the applicants.
Therefore, the accused persons prayed that the criminal proceedings be quashed after verification of the compromise deed.
Opposing the plea, the state argued that the accused were specifically named in the First Information Report (FIR) and that the woman’s death had occurred in her matrimonial home after allegations of dowry demand and cruelty.
‘Can’t settle privately’
The court noted that the allegations in the FIR relate to the commission of dowry death.
“The FIR specifically contains allegations regarding demand of dowry and cruelty meted out to the deceased, which allegedly resulted in her death. It is also admitted that the death occurred in the matrimonial house,” the court observed.
It further noted that the fact that one of the accused informed the police did not materially affect the prosecution’s case at the present stage.
It held that the absence of external injuries could not dilute the seriousness of the allegations since the death occurred in the matrimonial home, attracting the provisions of Section 304 B of the IPC.
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“The submission that no external injury was found on the body of the deceased is of no avail inasmuch as the death having occurred in the matrimonial house itself constitutes a significant circumstance for attracting the provisions of Section 304-B IPC,” the court remarked.
It observed that family members cannot privately settle such matters after a person’s death.
Supreme Court rulings
Relying on the Supreme Court’s rulings in State of Madhya Pradesh v Laxmi Narayan and Daxaben v State of Gujarat, the high court reiterated that serious offences having a social impact cannot be quashed solely based on a compromise between the parties.
In Laxmi Narayan, the apex court had ruled that the power to quash the criminal proceedings for the non-compoundable offences can be exercised having overwhelmingly and predominantly the civil character, particularly those arising out of commercial transactions or arising out of matrimonial relationship or family disputes and when the parties have resolved the entire dispute amongst themselves.
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The top court had held that such power is not to be exercised in those prosecutions which involve heinous and serious offences of mental depravity or offences like murder, rape, dacoity, etc. Such offences are not private in nature and have a serious impact on society.
The high court also referred to the decision of the Delhi High Court in Dalbir Singh v State GNCT of Delhi, which held that offences under Section 304-B IPC are grave crimes arising from the social evil of dowry and therefore require deterrence.
Holding that no good ground existed for interference, the court dismissed the application as devoid of merit.
“This Court does not find any good ground to interfere in the matter, as the criminal prosecution on the basis of compromise cannot be quashed,” it remarked.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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