Can second wife claim family pension after first wife’s death? Punjab and Haryana High Court says no

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Holding that a void second marriage does not grant widow status or pensionary rights under the Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed the plea of a woman who sought family pension by claiming benefits as the second wife of a deceased Army officer.

Noting that the second marriage to the woman – during the subsistence of the first – had been considered invalid by the trial court, Justice Sandeep Moudgil held that her attempt to invoke pensionary benefits under the Army pension rules or even the CSS rules after the demise of the first wife cannot be sustained.

“It is settled law that a second marriage contracted during the subsistence of a first valid marriage is null and void, that a woman in such a relationship does not acquire the status of ‘wife’ or ‘widow’ for family pension purposes, and that the subsequent death of the first wife does not retrospectively cure the defect so as to create a fresh pensionary right in favour of the second woman,” the April 24 order noted.

The death of the first wife does not retrospectively create a fresh pensionary right in favour of the second wife, Justice Sandeep Moudgil said. The death of the first wife does not retrospectively create a fresh pensionary right in favour of the second wife, Justice Sandeep Moudgil said.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court said that the principal issue was whether the petitioner could be treated as the “widow” of Hari Singh to claim family pension after his first wife Mohinder Kaur’s death, even though the second wife’s marital status was not legally valid. It was held that the situation must be dealt with based on the pension regime and earlier rulings, not just on fairness.

It was found that Major Hari Singh was serving as an NCC whole-time officer, which is a civil post governed under the CSS Pension Rules, not the Army rules, and accordingly, under these rules, family pension can only be claimed by the legally wedded spouse in a valid marriage.

In the earlier civil case, it was found that even if the marriage ceremony was factually proved by the petitioner, it would remain invalid, as when she got married to the man, the first wedding was still subsisting which, by law, makes the second marriage void.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court ruled that her attempt to invoke pensionary benefits under the Army pension rules or even the CSS rules to step into the shoes of the first wife after her demise cannot be sustained.

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The Pension Battle: Widow of Major Hari Singh vs. The System A 27-year legal odyssey across four courts — leaving a widow with no income and no relief Key Facts at a Glance 1989 Year Priya married Major Hari Singh via Anand Karaj ceremony 17.11.1995 Date of death of Major Hari Singh 4 Courts Trial Court to Appellate Court to High Court to Supreme Court 27 Yrs Duration of the legal battle (1995–2022+) 18.10.2006 Date Mohinder Kaur (rival claimant) died Rs 0 Pension received by Priya despite being only surviving widow The Marriage Chain 1 Marriage 1 Major Hari Singh weds Smt. Swaran Kaur — she predeceases him (date unspecified) 2 Marriage 2 — 1966 Remarries Mohinder Kaur. Two children born. Mohinder Kaur deserts him shortly after 3 Marriage 3 — 1989 Priya (also a Major in NCC) marries Hari Singh via Anand Karaj at Gurudwara. Hari Singh falsely represents himself as a widower — concealing that Mohinder Kaur, who had deserted him, was still alive. Priya, unaware, resigns her NCC commission post-marriage and lives with him until his death in 1995 X 17 November 1995 Major Hari Singh dies. He had executed a Will bequeathing all properties to Priya. They had lived together as husband and wife from 1989–1995 The Court Journey Stage 1 — Trial Court Decreed in favour of Mohinder Kaur Mohinder Kaur's civil suit for pension benefits upheld. Priya's claim rejected. Stage 2 — Appellate Court Reversed — Priya held as legal wife Trial court decree reversed. Anand Karaj certificate and Will accepted as proof. Priya declared legally wedded wife. Stage 3 — High Court (RSA 1006/2002) Trial court decree restored HC allowed Mohinder Kaur's Regular Second Appeal. Appellate court judgment set aside. Mohinder Kaur begins receiving family pension. Stage 4 — Supreme Court (SLP) SLP dismissed — HC judgment final Priya's Special Leave Petition dismissed. HC order attains finality. All avenues exhausted. After the Verdict -> Post HC Order Mohinder Kaur receives family pension as the court-recognised widow of Major Hari Singh X 18 October 2006 Mohinder Kaur dies. Her two children are adults (major) — ineligible for family pension under Army Pension Rules ? Post 2006 Priya is now the only surviving widow of Major Hari Singh. No other income source. Approaches authorities for pension relief The Final Refusal 29.04.2016 Authorities issue letter (Annexure P19) refusing all pension relief to Priya — citing the High Court's RSA judgment. Despite being the only surviving widow with no income, she is denied family pension. Priya files the present Writ Petition. Core Legal Question Before Court After the death of the court-recognised pensionary widow, can the only surviving widow — who lived with the soldier for 6 years, resigned her own career, and holds both a marriage certificate and a Will in her favour — be denied family pension entirely, leaving her destitute? Express InfoGenIE

Pension grant depends on valid marital status: Court

Provisions permitting the division of family pension between more than one widow or its continuance to the surviving widow are premised on the existence of two or more legally recognised widows.

A void marriage cannot be validated, nor can a woman be treated as a widow when her claim had already been rejected by the court.

It is settled law that a second marriage contracted during the subsistence of a first valid marriage is null and void, and the woman in such a relationship does not acquire “wife” or “widow” status for family pension.

The subsequent death of the first wife does not retrospectively cure the defect to create a fresh pensionary right in favour of the second woman.

The right to family pension depends on having a valid marital status at the time of the employee’s death, and cannot arise later just because the legally recognised widow has died.

Independent right of co-widow to share pension

Advocate K S Boparai, representing the petitioner Priya, contended that she was denied pensionary benefits earlier because the co-widow, Mohinder Kaur, was receiving the family pension.

He submitted that after Kaur died in 2006, Priya became entitled to the pension as per Rule 98 of the Army Pension Rules, which allowed the pension to be shared among widows.

It was argued that her pension claim was sent by the President’s Secretariat to the Ministry of Defence in 2016, but no action was taken.

Boparai submitted that her client’s marriage to Major Singh was duly proved, but earlier, Mohinder Kaur, being the first wife, was held entitled to claim the full pensionary benefits by the court.

He asserted that the court did not consider her client’s independent right as a co-widow to share the pension, and after Kaur’s death, his client was the only surviving widow and was eligible for the pensionary benefits, so the earlier ruling cannot operate to bar her present claim.

He added that the petitioner’s right to family pension arose when her husband died, and the state is obligated to pay it, as a pension is a legal right, not a favour.

State’s arguments

Senior panel counsel Ghena Vaishnavi, on behalf of the state, averred that the petitioner’s claim under Army pension rules is not valid, as the late Major Singh retired from the Army in the rank of Major.

However, as per the service record, he was a National Cadet Corps (NCC) Whole Time Officer, a civilian post governed by Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, not Army Pension Rules, since there is no proof he served in the regular Army

It was argued that even under the CCS Pension Rules, the petitioner had failed to prove her status as the legally wedded wife of Singh, which was a requirement for claiming family pension, which had previously been denied to her by the court in her special leave petition.

The counsel for the state argued that unless and until the petitioner proves her status as a lawful spouse under the meaning of CSS Rules, she cannot claim a pension.