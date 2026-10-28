Family of 24 gets off train over no water in washrooms, Railways told to pay Rs 16,000

A consumer commission in Karnataka has directed South Western Railway to pay Rs 16,000 to a passenger over the lack of water in a train’s washrooms, which allegedly forced him and his family of 24 members to get down midway through their journey and buy fresh tickets.

President T Shivanna and member B D Yogananda held Railways guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to refund the ticket fare of Rs 1,000, pay Rs 10,000 as compensation, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.

“…this Commission is of the firm opinion that, the said acts of omission and commission by the OPs is nothing but, deficiency in service on their part towards the complainant…”, the order dated October 17 read.