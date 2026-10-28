Family of 24 gets off train over no water in washrooms, Railways told to pay Rs 16,000

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A consumer commission in Karnataka has directed South Western Railway to pay Rs 16,000 to a passenger over the lack of water in a train’s washrooms, which allegedly forced him and his family of 24 members to get down midway through their journey and buy fresh tickets.
President T Shivanna and member B D Yogananda held Railways guilty of deficiency in service and directed it to refund the ticket fare of Rs 1,000, pay Rs 10,000 as compensation, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation expenses.
“…this Commission is of the firm opinion that, the said acts of omission and commission by the OPs is nothing but, deficiency in service on their part towards the complainant…”, the order dated October 17 read.
According to the complainant, he was travelling with 20 adults and four children after visiting the Tirupati-Tirumala temples in April 2025, and boarded a train from Yeshwanthapura railway station in Bengaluru for Shivamogga on April 15, 2025. During the journey, the family alleged that the washrooms in their coach had no water.
According to the complaint, the passenger informed railway police personnel on the train, but they were unable to resolve the issue. On their advice, he allegedly got down at a railway station and lodged a complaint with the station master. The family subsequently continued its journey to Shivamogga on another train after purchasing additional tickets worth Rs 1,760.
The railway officials denied the allegation, and said that the claim was baseless and unsupported by evidence. They said coaches were provided with water before departing from the originating station and that no complaint had been registered on April 15, 2024, regarding the train.
Examining the documentary evidence on record including the train tickets, the commission held that these documents established that the family had travelled on the train before getting down at a railway station and continuing the journey on another train.
The commission noted that the complainant had also produced the copy of the complaint. It observed that the opposite parties nowhere in their pleadings have whispered anything about the complaint lodged by the complainant.
It further noted that the opposite parties had also failed to prove and produce any evidence or documents that could prove that there was no any problem of water availability in the washrooms of the coach in which the complainant and his family members travelled.
The commission observed that the complainant and his family members were put to inconvenience due to the water problem in the washrooms of the coach. Holding the railway officials jointly and severally liable for deficiency in service, the commission partly allowed the complaint and granted relief to the complainant.
Railway authorities are responsible for ensuring basic passenger amenities, including water in train washrooms, and must promptly address passenger complaints.
For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Karnataka: 1800-425-9339) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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