Observing that economic prosperity and the increase in litigation have certainly contributed to the “economic upliftment” of the “lawyers” as a professional community, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld Rs 44.63 lakh compensation for the family of a 36-year-old advocate killed in a 2024 road accident.

Upholding the advocate’s annual income assessed by the tribunal, the court observed, “One also cannot forget the fact that litigation has been on the increase for the last three decades; one cannot overlook the fact that economic prosperity has ushered in. The economic prosperity and the increase in litigation have certainly contributed to the economic upliftment of the lawyers as a professional community. For, with the increase in the paying capacity of the clients, the lawyers have benefited therefrom.”

Justice Harsh Bunger was dealing with a plea by National Insurance Company Limited challenging the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) order.

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The court rejected the company’s claim that the victim’s income should be calculated from his last three years’ income tax returns rather than only from the year before his death.

Advocate died while travelling back from Delhi

The MACT awarded Rs 44.63 lakh to the victim’s family after calculating his latest Income Tax Return.

In March 2024, when the victim was coming from Delhi to his village, Rasulpur, while driving his car, at about 4.30 am, when he reached near Shivalik College in the area of village Binjalpur, Mullana, District Ambala, another car allegedly came from behind at a very high speed in a rash and negligent manner and hit the victim’s car. According to the plea, due to the impact, he lost control of his car, which went onto the side of the road and hit a tree.

The victim received multiple, serious, and grievous injuries, and he was shifted to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries; thereafter, an FIR was registered, and the victim’s family filed a claim plea in MACT.

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The insurance company, through an advocate, Harjinder Singh, denied the involvement of the car in question in the accident and argued that the accident took place due to the sole negligence of the deceased himself.

He also submitted that the tribunal has erred in assessing the annual income of the deceased as Rs 4.16 lakh per annum by taking into account only one income tax return for the assessment year 2022-23; whereas the tribunal should have taken the average of the last three income tax returns of the deceased.

However, the court, considering that the deceased was a practising advocate in the high court, and taking judicial notice of the fact that, in the last three decades, the ruling highlighted that the litigation has been on the increase, coupled with the fact that, with the increase in the paying capacity of the clients, the lawyers have also benefitted therefrom, and even the income tax returns of the last three years of the deceased before his death reflect a progressive trend.

The order said that it sees no reason to interference in the assessment of yearly income of the deceased by the tribunal.