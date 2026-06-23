Family late for baptism ceremony after hired cab doesn’t arrive, gets Rs 17,000 payout

The complainant stated that he hired another vehicle to reach the location. (Image generated using AI)

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kannur has directed a travel operator to refund Rs 2,000 and pay Rs 17,000 towards compensation and litigation costs for allegedly failing to provide the vehicle booked for a family’s journey to a baptism ceremony.

President Ravi Susha and members Molykutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P observed that the act of the opposite party had caused mental agony and financial loss to the complainant.

“We hold that the OP (travel operator) is liable to refund Rs 2000 as the advance amount to the complainant, along with Rs 12,000 as compensation for mental agony caused to the complainant and Rs 5,000 as litigation cost,” the order dated June 5 read.