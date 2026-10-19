Family’s cruise trip found to be ‘cancelled’ on departure day, Kerala man wins Rs 54,000

A Kerala consumer commission recently directed a holiday company, a cruise operator and one other opposite party to pay Rs 54,500 to a man after a cruise trip he had booked for a family holiday was allegedly cancelled without prior notice.

President Ravi Susha and members Moly Kutty Mathew and Sajeesh K of the Kannur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission held the opposite parties liable for deficiency in service for the inconvenience and hardship caused to the complainants.

“Ops 1 to 3 (holiday firm, cruise operator, one other party) cannot absolve themselves of liability for the inconvenience and hardship caused to the complainants due to their failure to properly arrange the trip and communicate the relevant information in advance to the complainant,” the order dated October 9 read.