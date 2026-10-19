Family’s cruise trip found to be ‘cancelled’ on departure day, Kerala man wins Rs 54,000

A Kerala consumer commission recently directed a holiday company, a cruise operator and one other opposite party to pay Rs 54,500 to a man after a cruise trip he had booked for a family holiday was allegedly cancelled without prior notice.
“Ops 1 to 3 (holiday firm, cruise operator, one other party) cannot absolve themselves of liability for the inconvenience and hardship caused to the complainants due to their failure to properly arrange the trip and communicate the relevant information in advance to the complainant,” the order dated October 9 read.
‘Cruise trip cancelled’
According to the complainant, he booked a cruise trip for September 6, 2024, through the holiday company under a prepaid holiday package. He took leave from work, travelled to Kochi with his family and stayed at a hotel arranged by the company. He alleged that when they reached the cruise departure point on the scheduled day, they were informed that the trip had been cancelled.
He stated that the service was cancelled without any prior information and that the opposite party failed to deliver on its promises. He further claimed that his attempts to obtain a refund were unsuccessful.
The holiday company, on its part, said the cancellation was beyond its control and was caused by a technical issue. It also claimed that the cruise fare would be reimbursed to the complainant’s prepaid card, allowing him to use the remaining services under the package.
The cruise operator argued that the trip had to be cancelled because the mandatory certificate from the Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) had not been issued in time. It also submitted that it had promptly communicated the cancellation to holiday company, which was solely responsible for communicating the same to the complainant.
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Can’t shift blame: Commission
The commission observed that neither the holiday company nor the complainant had been informed in advance that the cruise could not operate as scheduled. It rejected the cruise operator’s stand that it had informed the holiday company in advance about the cancellation, citing lack of proof.
The commission also held that the holiday company could not evade responsibility by shifting the blame to the cruise operator. “As the organisers responsible for the trip, they remain accountable for ensuring proper coordination and inform the complainant about any changes to travel arrangements,” the order read.
The commission thus allowed the complaint in part and ordered the three opposite parties to refund the booking amount of Rs 29,500. It also awarded Rs 15,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.
Takeaway
Travel companies must verify that all necessary approvals are in place and inform customers in advance of cancellations. Failure to coordinate with service providers and notify customers of changes amounts to deficiency in service.
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For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and Union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline on 1915 for assistance.
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