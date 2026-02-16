‘Family consent not necessary’: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court steps in to protect couple married against parents

When two adults, consensually, choose each other as life partners, it is recognised under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution, said Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has directed the authorities to provide protection to a couple who married against their families’ wishes observing that when two adults choose to marry each other, any infringement is a constitutional violation.

Justice M A Chowdhary was hearing a plea of a young couple seeking protection from their family, relatives who told the court they had married out of love and free will on February 1 in accordance with Muslim Personal Law, rites and customs.

“When two adults marry out of their volition, they choose their path; they consummate their relationship; they feel that it is their goal; and they have the right to do so. And, it can unequivocally be stated that they have the right and any infringement of the said right is a constitutional violation,” the court said on February 10.