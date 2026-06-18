Family can’t be prevented from worshipping at village temple, rules court

The Madras High Court held that no person can be excommunicated or prevented from entering a temple and worshipping the deity therein.

The Madras High Court recently held that no one should be “excommunicated” or “prevented” from entering any temple or worshipping the deity while deciding a plea in which a family was allegedly stopped from entering a temple in Pudhu Kalarampatti in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district.

Justice Vitoria L Gowri was hearing a plea filed by a man who, along with his family, was being banished from the community, by being prevented from participating in the temple festivals, and the temple tax given by the man’s family was also not being accepted by the persons concerned.

“Making it clear that no person can be excommunicated or prevented from entering a temple and worshipping the deity therein, it is directed that the private respondents shall not excommunicate the petitioner or any other person in the locality from participating in the festivals of the aforesaid temples,” the June 16 order read.