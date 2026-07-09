Family of 12-year-old boy killed by electric shock gets Rs 10 lakh relief in consumer case

According to the complainant, her 12-year-old son died of electrocution. (Image generated using AI)

Finding them guilty of negligence, a consumer commission in Kerala recently directed the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and two other parties to pay Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia compensation to the mother of a 12-year-old boy who died of electrocution.

President Krishnan K and member Beena K G also awarded Rs 25,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs 10,000 towards litigation costs.

“Legal heirs are entitled to receive and opposite parties are liable to pay a sum of Rs 10 lakhs as compensation. Death is caused by negligence of opposite parties. Failure to provide electricity safely thereby caused death of the child by short circuit,” the order read.