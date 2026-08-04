Cannot claim false promise of marriage after 5-year live-in relationship, rules court

The Karnataka High Court was dealing with a plea of a man seeking quash of criminal proceedings against him. (AI-generated Image)

The Karnataka High Court has held that a five-year live-in relationship between consenting adults doesn’t establish the offence of sexual intercourse on a false promise of marriage and has cancelled a criminal case against a man accused of making a false promise to marry a woman and having a sexual relationship with her.

Justice M Nagaprasanna was dealing with a plea of a man challenging criminal proceedings against him, contending that the allegations arising from a five-year consensual live-in relationship did not disclose the ingredients of offences under the BNS.

“In a live-in relationship, it is incomprehensible how one can project the accused having sexual intercourse with the complainant on the promise of marriage. It would not require five years to know whether the accused is having a sexual relationship with the complainant on the promise of marriage or on consensus with the complainant,” the court said on July 29.