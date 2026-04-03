Wrong date and location of incidents, ‘false’ depositions and ‘general’ statements: why a court acquitted 9 in Delhi riots case 

A local court on Monday acquitted nine men, including Shah Alam, the brother of former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, in a case related to causing vandalism during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

The case, which pertained to multiple incidents during the riots, including an attack on an Innova Crysta, the burning of a motorcycle belonging to a police officer, looting and destroying street vendors’ carts, vandalism and theft of an e-rickshaw and arson at a shop was lodged at Dayalpur police station under sections of arson and being part of an unlawful assembly amongst others.

“Ex PW19/2 (site plan) shows the incident at the main Wazirabad Road and on the side of Yamuna Vihar. However, according to the witnesses, i.e. the injured and the complainant, the incident had not happened at this place but had happened after Chand Bagh Pulia, which is not even near that place,” said Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh of Karkardooma Court in his 28-page judgement dated March 30.