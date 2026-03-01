‘Fake OPD entries, fabricated diagnoses, injections never given’: Punjab Govt seeks time on fraud probe against Fortis

The Punjab and Haryana High Court will now take up the case on March 20. (Express photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has deferred hearing on a petition filed by a 64-year-old farmer alleging that Fortis Hospital, Mohali, and an ophthalmologist fraudulently claimed Rs 2.86 lakh from his Mediclaim policy. The matter was adjourned after counsel for the Punjab Government sought time to apprise the court of the status of an inquiry committee constituted in the case.

The petition by Janmeja Singh alleges that what was meant to be a routine cataract surgery costing around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 resulted in inflated and fabricated bills amounting to Rs 2,85,990 under his Rs 10-lakh mediclaim cover.

When the matter came up before Justice Suvir Sehgal, the petitioner’s counsel, Vivek Salathia, submitted that two detailed complaints, placed on record, had led to the constitution of an inquiry committee on August 26, 2025. Despite the petitioner appearing before the panel, its proceedings have remained inconclusive for nearly six months, the court was informed.