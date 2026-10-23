Fake Amazon call centre case: Bombay High Court releases 2 men citing ‘illegal detention’

The court said the petitioners raised key issues, including whether the special judge had the authority to remand them, whether the special judge or magistrate had taken cognisance of the case, and if the magistrate passed any remand order.

Written by: Somya Panwar
6 min readNew DelhiOct 23, 2026 04:00 PM IST
Bombay High Court, fake Amazon call centre scam, illegal detention, missing remand orders, bail in cyber fraud case, CBI, Amazon customer support scam, Justice Sarang V Kotwal, Justice Rajitsinha Raja Bhonsale, Igatpuri call centre, VICI Dialer, cryptocurrency fraud, gift card scam, taking cognisance, Prevention of Corruption Act, Bombay High Court bail orderThe petitioners allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy and committed fraud by making deceptive calls from an illegal call centre, posing as executives of Amazon Support. (AI-generated image)
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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The Bombay High Court has ordered the release on bail of two men accused of running a fake Amazon call centre that allegedly cheated US and Canadian citizens, holding their continued detention illegal due to the absence of valid remand orders. The court clarified that the investigating agency could rearrest them by following legal procedure.

A bench of Justices Sarang V Kotwal and Rajitsinha Raja Bhonsale said that it is the duty of the prosecutors, investigating and prosecuting agencies and even the jail superintendents to point out to the court, taking cognisance, “if there was no remand order from the court to continue detention of the accused who was already in custody, unless he is to be released under the orders of the court.”

In the October 21 ruling, the court held, “The detention of the Petitioners in jail is without any authorisation by a competent Court and, hence, their detention is illegal. Consequently, they will have to be released….”

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The order added, “It has to be noted that the offence is quite serious and, therefore, if the investigating agency so desires, and if it is necessary to arrest the accused, they can take steps in accordance with law to rearrest the Petitioners by following due procedure established by law.” 

The court said the petitioners had raised important issues such as “lack of jurisdiction of the learned Special Judge in remanding the petitioners, absence of order of taking cognisance by either the learned Special Judge or by the learned Magistrate” and the issue that there are no remand orders passed at all by the magistrate before whom the case is pending.

Justices Sarang V Kotwal and Rajitsinha Raja Bhonsale Justices Sarang V Kotwal and Rajitsinha Raja Bhonsale said the petition raised serious issues about the legality of the continued detention of the petitioners without remand orders.

Fake Amazon support, real money lost

The CBI alleged that it received information regarding an illegal Amazon customer support call centre being operated in Nashik, where around 63 operators, comprising dialers, verifiers, closers,  supporting staff/team leaders, and management, were running it.

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During the raid on August 9, 2025, they found that one application, namely VICI Dialer, was installed on the 49 laptops available at the workstation of the said call centre, and they used it to manage the calling functionality and cheat foreign citizens. They cheated senior citizens of the US, Canada and other countries and fraudulently obtained the proceeds of crime via gift cards and cryptocurrency.

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The accused, including the two men, were produced before the learned magistrate at Igatpuri. He granted transit remand to produce them before the special judge for CBI cases in Pune. They were produced before the said court on August 10, 2025, and were granted police custody remand till August 16, 2025. 

After that, the accused were remanded to judicial custody till August 29, 2025. Subsequently, the special court extended the judicial custody of the accused from time to time. They were in judicial custody at Yerwada Central Jail, Pune. The specific roles of each accused were mentioned in the chargesheet. 

The CBI filed a chargesheet on November 3, 2025, invoking provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, but not the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

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On February 12, the special judge for CBI cases in Pune transferred the matter to the judicial magistrate first class in Igatpuri, noting that the chargesheet did not include offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused approached the Bombay High Court arguing that their continued detention was illegal because the magistrate had not passed the required orders authorising it.

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Advocates Milan Desai,  Sudeep Sharma, Rohan Naidu and Pooja Pandey, for the petitioners, submitted that, in this case, after filing of the chargesheet, no court has taken cognisance of the offence and, therefore, all subsequent remand orders are invalid. 

The counsel contended that the Special Judge, Pune, had specifically recorded that he was not empowered to take cognisance because the chargesheet was not filed under the provisions of the PC Act and, therefore, he transferred the case to Igatpuri. Quite clearly, therefore, he has not taken cognisance of the offence, it added. 

Additional Solicitor General  Anil Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police  Kuldeep Patil, appearing for the CBI, submitted that there was no illegality in the detention of the petitioners. The offence was very serious, and their bail applications were rejected by trial courts on multiple occasions, they argued. One bail application was pending before this court and, therefore, no relief could be granted to the petitioners in this case, the counsel said.

Court flags unauthorised custody

Calling the case a very peculiar one, the court said it had shed light on some important issues regarding taking cognisance, remanding the accused, the question of illegal detention and the procedure adopted by the learned special judge and the magistrate. 

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“In the present case, no record was produced before us showing that the learned Magistrate had remanded the accused by a warrant. There are not even directions issued to the Jail Superintendent to keep the accused in custody,” it pointed out. The court added that the custody of the petitioners was without any authorisation by the magistrate, as he has not taken cognisance and has not passed subsequent remand orders. 

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Somya Panwar
Somya Panwar
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Somya Panwar is a legal journalist at The Indian Express (Digital), where she covers the various High Courts across the country and the Supreme Court of India. Her writing is driven by a deep interest in how law influences society, particularly in areas of gender, feminism, and women’s rights. She is especially drawn to stories that examine questions of equality, autonomy, and social justice through the lens of the courts. Her work aims to make complex legal developments accessible, contextual, and relevant to everyday readers, with a focus on explaining what court decisions mean beyond legal jargon and how they shape public life. Alongside reporting, she manages the social media presence for Indian Express Legal, where she designs and curates posts using her understanding of digital trends, audience behaviour, and visual communication. Combining legal insight with strategic content design, she works on building engagement and expanding the desk’s digital reach. Somya holds a B.A. LL.B and a Master’s degree in Journalism. Before moving fully into media, she gained experience in litigation and briefly worked in corporate, giving her reporting a strong foundation. ... Read More

 

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