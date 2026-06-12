Rs 52,000 facial treatment leaves 24-year-old battling acne, clinic directed to pay Rs 2.6 lakh

The 24-year-old complainant had undergone treatment for hyperpigmentation at the clinic after paying Rs 52,689 in December 2024.

Written by: Ashish Shaji
5 min readNew DelhiJun 12, 2026 05:17 PM IST
Acne case skincare clinic facialThe clinic denied negligence, contending that the complainant's skin was naturally dehydrated and oily, and that she had discontinued the prescribed treatment on her own. (AI-generated image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Kanniyakumari has directed a skincare clinic to refund treatment charges and pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to a woman who suffered severe acne and facial damage following a hyperpigmentation treatment.

A bench comprising president Y Gladstone Blessed Tagore and member S Nagendran noted that due to the negligence of the skin care clinic, the complainant suffered a lot with acne and pimples.

“Opposite parties shall pay a consolidated compensation of Rs 2,00,000/-, for mental strain, mental agony, financial loss and deficiency in service and Rs 10,000/- as cost, to the complainant,” the bench observed in its order dated May 27.

Also Read | Senior citizen couple faces ‘hardship’ due to 6-hour flight delay, IndiGo told to pay them Rs 1.2 lakh

Hyperpigmentation treatment gone wrong

  • The 24-year-old complainant had undergone treatment for hyperpigmentation at the clinic after paying Rs 52,689 in December 2024.
  • According to her complaint, she was administered a Q-switch laser facial treatment and, immediately afterward, a rose mask soaked in hot water was applied to her face.
  • She alleged that the procedure damaged her skin, causing irritation, acne, and facial breakouts, resulting in mental agony and financial loss.
  • The clinic denied negligence, contending that the complainant’s skin was naturally dehydrated and oily, that aloe gel had been applied between the laser treatment and the rose mask, and that she had discontinued the prescribed treatment regimen on her own.
  • The clinic argued that the skin issues developed after she stopped using the recommended home-care products.
  • The clinic contended that the complaint was filed to defame its goodwill and to extract money.

‘No necessity to file false case’

After examining the evidence, including photographs, medical records, and conversation records exchanged between the parties, the commission found the woman’s version credible.

It observed that there was no reason for the complainant to initiate litigation merely to tarnish the clinic’s reputation, particularly when she had voluntarily chosen the establishment for treatment.

Also Read | Woman misses hospital visit as KSRTC bus departs before time, gets Rs 35,000 compensation

“According to the opposite parties, this complaint was filed to extract money and to defame the name of the opposite parties. Only the complainant selected the opposite parties for her treatment. If, the treatment was perfect and alright, there is no necessity for the complainant to file a false case against the opposite parties,” the commission noted.

The commission noted that the evidence supported the claim that a hot-water-soaked rose mask had been applied immediately after the laser procedure, causing damage to the complainant’s skin and leading to acne and pimples.

Story continues below this ad

It held that the clinic had committed deficiency in service and that the negligence had caused the complainant severe mental strain.

“Complainant proved that the opposite parties committed deficiency in service. It would have given severe mental strain and mental agony to the complainant,” the commission observed. It also noted that the complainant incurred medical expenditure for further treatment.

The commission ordered the opposite parties to refund Rs 52,689 with interest. In addition, it awarded a consolidated compensation of Rs 2 lakh towards mental agony, financial loss and deficiency in service, along with Rs 10,000 as costs.

“These amounts, shall be paid by the Opposite Parties (clinic), within one month, from the date of receipt of a copy of the order. In case of default to pay the amount, thereafter the Opposite Parties, shall pay 9% interest per annum, for these amounts, to the complainant, till the date of realisation,” the commission added.

Story continues below this ad

Payout awarded for overcharging

In another case, a District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district directed a retailer to refund an excess amount of Rs 82 charged to a customer and pay compensation and litigation costs amounting to Rs 7,000 after finding that the retailer sold 100 grams of almonds above its maximum retail price (MRP).

A bench of president D Sreedevi and members Y Sundara Rao and Dr S A Sameera noted that the allegations against the retailer were proved by the unchallenged evidence of the complainant.

“The sale of goods more than MRP shows the unfair trade practice followed by the opposite parties 1 and 2 and they are definitely liable to repay the excess amount with interest and compensation, to the complainant,” the commission noted in its order dated May 30.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Ashish Shaji
Ashish Shaji
twitter

Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience. Expertise Legal Core Competency: Ashish is a law graduate (BA LLB) from IME Law College, CCSU. This academic foundation allows him to move beyond surface-level reporting, offering readers a deep-dive into the technicalities of statutes, case law, and legal precedents. Specialized Legal Reporting: His work at The Indian Express focuses on translating the often-dense proceedings of India's top courts into clear, actionable news. His expertise includes: Judicial Analysis: Breaking down complex orders from the Supreme Court and various High Courts. Legal Developments: Monitoring legislative changes and their practical implications for the public and the legal fraternity. Industry Experience: With over 5 years in the field, Ashish has contributed to several niche legal and professional platforms, honing his ability to communicate complex information. His previous experience includes: Lawsikho: Gaining insights into legal education and practical law. Verdictum: Focusing on high-quality legal news and court updates. Enterslice: Working at the intersection of legal, financial, and advisory services. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments