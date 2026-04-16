Extradited ‘gangster’ can return to Hong Kong, says special court

On February 13, the court had given directions to the Mumbai Police for Pillai’s repatriation noting that he cannot be ordered to remain in India after he was cleared in all the three criminal cases he was extradited for. (Source: File/ Representational)

Clarifying that extradited “gangster” Kumar Pillai, who was extradited from Singapore in 2016, cannot be compelled to travel there, a special court Thursday said that he can return to Hong Kong. Pillai is a citizen of Hong Kong.

“The applicant (Pillai) is permitted to travel to his home country, i.e. Hong Kong. The respondent/State shall issue necessary No Objection Certificate and shall not insist upon the applicant travelling to Singapore,” additional sessions judge SR Navander said.

“The applicant cannot be compelled to obtain a visa of a foreign country of which he is not a citizen, nor can he be forced to enter such country against his will and in the absence of any legal mandate,” the court added.