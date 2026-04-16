3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 10:02 PM IST
On February 13, the court had given directions to the Mumbai Police for Pillai’s repatriation noting that he cannot be ordered to remain in India after he was cleared in all the three criminal cases he was extradited for. (Source: File/ Representational)
Clarifying that extradited “gangster” Kumar Pillai, who was extradited from Singapore in 2016, cannot be compelled to travel there, a special court Thursday said that he can return to Hong Kong. Pillai is a citizen of Hong Kong.
“The applicant (Pillai) is permitted to travel to his home country, i.e. Hong Kong. The respondent/State shall issue necessary No Objection Certificate and shall not insist upon the applicant travelling to Singapore,” additional sessions judge SR Navander said.
“The applicant cannot be compelled to obtain a visa of a foreign country of which he is not a citizen, nor can he be forced to enter such country against his will and in the absence of any legal mandate,” the court added.
On February 13, the court had given directions to the Mumbai Police for Pillai’s repatriation noting that he cannot be ordered to remain in India after he was cleared in all the three criminal cases he was extradited for. Police had then filed an application for modification of the order on February 20, citing the Extradition Act, claiming that he should be extradited to the country he was brought from which was Singapore. The court had then modified the order and directed that he be sent to Singapore within a month.
Pillai, however, remained in the country with the repatriation process not completed. In the plea filed before the court this week, Pillai said that he was given a No Objection Certificate by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office permitting him to leave India but said that he cannot be compelled to go to Singapore stating that he may face practical difficulties and hardship in getting entry into Singapore. He also said that he may be rendered stateless.
“It is an admitted position that: There is no stipulation in the extradition order requiring the applicant to be mandatorily returned to Singapore upon completion of the trial; no undertaking was given by the prosecuting agency or the State of India to the authorities of Singapore in that regard; there is no communication or request from the State of Singapore seeking restoration of custody of the applicant,” the court said, adding that in the absence of treaty obligation or specific directions, it would be arbitrary and unreasonable to compel him to go to Singapore.
“It is also pertinent to note that the State has expressed its inability to bear the expenses of repatriation. In such circumstances, it would be unjust to impose additional burdens upon the applicant by restricting his destination without legal basis,” the court said.
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Pillai was brought to India face three criminal cases. Two of these were related to alleged extortion bids and one of a murder bid.
Pillai also faced chargesunder the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. He was acquitted in the cases one by one — in 2020, 2022 and 2024, with the court finding no evidence against him.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
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